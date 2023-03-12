Watch: Sebastian Vettel’s Championship Winning Red Bull Catches Fire in India

Sebastian Vettel’s iconic RB7 caught fire in Mumbai, India during a show run organised by the Red Bull Racing team on Sunday.

The show was being held at Bandstand when the F1 car caught fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported and the situation was quickly taken under control by the rescue team. Red Bull’s show run had returned to India after 8 years.

To catch the eyes of spectators, the 2011 championship-winning car was driven up and down the famous promenade by David Coulthard.

4-time world champion Vettel won his second championship title driving the RB7 in 2011. The car has won 18 pole positions and 12 races with both Vettel and Mark Webber behind the wheel.

David Coulthard’s epic run in Red Bull

In Mumbai, Coulthard used his F1 racing skills to take the car around a 1.2 km-long street. He showcased the Red Bull’s machinery’s power and speed.

The compact pedestrian walkway of Bandstand did not come in the way of Coulthard. He used his street circuit skills to handle the car with ease on the narrow lanes.

As Coulthard roared the 400cc Renault V8 engine, the crowd were left awestruck by the 51-year-old’s skilful drive.

The Scottish driver did not just plainly drive the car, he even did doughnuts and burnouts on the bumpy road. He was joined by Lithuanian motorcycle stunt driver Arunas Gibieza.

