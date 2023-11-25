“I’ve Seen the W15”: George Russell Predicts Bright 2024 for Mercedes Despite ‘Red Bull Dominance’

Mercedes surely didn’t have a great year even though they may finish P2 in the standings depending on the outcome of the final race in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton is often seen complaining about the poor drivability of the car. However, George Russell reveals the Silver Arrows are likely to have brighter days in 2024 as per his recent comments to the media after the Abu Dhabi GP qualifying.

“I’ve seen [the W15] in the wind tunnel. We’ll be making some steps forward no doubt but Red Bull are so far ahead at the moment (…) I’m confident we’ll be in a better place come Bahrain than we were in the last two years,” said Russell.

Since Mexico, both drivers have talked about the discomfort they have experienced in getting the desired results out of their W14. Hamilton even talked about struggling in his car during qualifying in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s just very loose, the car is unpredictable at every corner. In one corner it’s one way, in another corner it’s another. It’s not a consistent car or balanced,” said Hamilton after qualifying. Thus, it appears like the Briton can’t wait for the season to end.

And the information Russell holds would also be with Hamilton. Therefore, the Mercedes stars can only look forward, but before that Sunday holds a crucial task.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell need to beat Ferrari

The biggest talking point for Sunday is the fight between Ferrari and Mercedes for P2 in the Constructors’ Standings. Ferrari are already on the back foot heading into the main race as Carlos Sainz only managed to qualify 15th.

But at the same time, Charles Leclerc bagged a front-row start. However, George Russell is hanging right behind him in fourth. Speaking of Hamilton, the seven-time world champion saw a tough Q2 exit and was unable to rise himself beyond P11.

In the end, Mercedes has a four-point lead, and with Sainz so far behind, it would be tough for Ferrari to simply outscore the Silver Arrows with a comfortable margin to claim P2 in the standings.

Ultimately, Abu Dhabi is the fight to classify who was the next to the best in 2023. Though, McLaren couldn’t arrive in time, but they have also been the contender for that tag.