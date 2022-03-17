“I’ve won but at what cost”– Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP

Sebastian Vettel will not be racing in the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022; will be replaced by reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg for the race.

Right a day before the start of the F1 season, Sebastian Vettel got diagnosed with COVID-19 and will miss the season opener in Bahrain. Aston Martin has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will replace his compatriot for this week’s race.

This will be the first F1 race weekend without Sebastian Vettel driving since the 2007 European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring. One DNS in that time – here in Bahrain in 2016 #F1 #BahrainGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) March 17, 2022

This marks the second return of Hulkenberg in the last two years in F1. In 2020, he got to drive in two Grand Prix races for the same team when Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll became unavailable due to COVID-19 on two separate occasions.

UPDATE: Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 #BahrainGP. Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver @HulkHulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards. #F1 pic.twitter.com/36wnI8LUAC — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2022

Hulkenberg, since 2019 has been without a team, but after his performances for Racing point (now Aston Martin). He has been appointed as the reserve driver for both Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Moreover, he also took part in developing the 2022 car for Aston Martin. Thus, there was no doubt that the Silverstone based team would resort to him in times of trouble.

Twitter reacts to Nico Hulkenberg return 3.0

Hulkenberg may not boast an exceptional portfolio in F1. In all his time in the sport, he has managed to win not even a single podium. Yet, he has a significant following, who likes him, and even now rejoicing at his return.

On the other hand, two drivers diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same week have brought out funny memes from F1 Twitter.

Sebastian not racing at the first Grand Prix this year but Nico Hulkenberg is back pic.twitter.com/FSqE20LhIN — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) March 17, 2022

It’s the year 2048. F1 cars are now flying, DRS replaced by teleportation, Elon Musk buys the GP of Mars and Nico Hulkenberg replaces an A1 driver. — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) March 17, 2022

