F1

“I’ve won but at what cost”– Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP

"I've won but at what cost"– Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"They should cancel the Bahrain GP in his honor": Sebastian Vettel set to miss his first F1 race weekend since 2007 after positive Covid test
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I've won but at what cost"– Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP
“I’ve won but at what cost”– Twitter reacts as Nico Hulkenberg marks another F1 return by replacing Sebastian Vettel for Bahrain GP

Sebastian Vettel will not be racing in the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022; will be replaced…