“Some teams have some questionable taste”– Nico Hulkenberg blames F1 teams’ decision making playing part in preventing his F1 return

Nico Hulkenberg said that some questionable choices by some teams had left him without a seat in Formula 1.

Nico Hulkenberg was one of the most promising drivers during his time on the grid. It was believed that if he had been given a quick enough car, he could have delivered podiums and race victories.

However, he didn’t get the chance to do that. Hulkenberg said that he probably won’t return to the sport now, and that is fine. Ahead of a likely switch to Indycar, the German racing driver said that some teams perhaps make decisions on drivers based on financials more than talent alone.

He said, “yeah, definitely. I’ve got to be realistic there, that this train probably has left, especially given today’s current situation.”

“It is what it is. Obviously, as a driver, you’re part of the process of the decision, but the teams ultimately take the decisions and some teams have some questionable taste or decision-making,” he further added.

Nico Hulkenberg is disappointed with the current F1 situation

In Hulkenberg’s view, it’s been an age-old problem for F1. The finances and sponsors a driver can bring to a team sometimes outrun the ultimate talent they’ve got.

Hulkenberg said, “it’s a bit of an interesting situation in F1 in general at the moment. I feel like the top 10 drivers, maybe 12, are really high quality and real top-notch drivers. And then the bottom half, the quality is not as high as it used to be. And there is a lot of other factors in there.”

“So obviously, from my point of view it’s a little sad and disappointing to see that, but that’s just the way it is,” he added. Even though the former Renault racing driver has a lot to give, it seems like his time in the sport has ended.

