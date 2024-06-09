Jacques Villeneuve Makes Another Comment on Daniel Ricciardo After V-CARB Driver’s Impressive Quali Performance

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve made a harsh statement on Daniel Ricciardo on Friday, questioning the eight-time Grand Prix winner’s presence in F1. Ricciardo didn’t respond with words, but let his driving do the talking. He finished P5 in qualifying in Canada, and instead of praising the Aussie, Villeneuve took yet another dig at him.

Fortunately, unlike his previous comments on the V-CARB driver, what he said on Saturday lacked the aggressive tone.

“When you have a car that suits you, you can deliver performances like this. Today, was a good qualifying, but he needs to carry on,” said Villeneuve.

Jacques Villeneuve on Daniel Ricciardo’s performance: When you have a car that suits you, you can deliver performances like this. Today, was a good qualifying, but he needs to carry on — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 8, 2024

To be precise, V-CARB was in its optimal working window. Not only Ricciardo, but even his teammate Yuki Tsunoda had a terrific qualifying session and secured a P8 start for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

However, being faster than Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes – deemed the fastest team this weekend – is not an ordinary feat, even with a good car. Ricciardo also outclassed other competitors who were in contention for the top five.

The 34-year-old was ecstatic after getting to know he would be starting P5. In the media panel, he let everyone know that he meant business, and would not take malicious digs at himself.

Daniel Ricciardo didn’t hold his punches back

After qualifying in Montreal, Ricciardo was asked about Villeneuve’s statement. In response, the Australian race driver tried to portray that didn’t care about the comments. Still, he left a word for the Canadian.

“I still don’t know what he said, but I heard he’s been talking s**t, but he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something,” said Ricciardo to the media.

Daniel responds to Villeneuve: “I won’t give him the time of day. Top 5, I’ve been quick all weekend. Less than two-tenths from pole. So, eat shit.”#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/KoAa97KaBh — meredith (@mereeedithh) June 8, 2024

Meanwhile, this performance by Ricciardo comes as a great relief. Even though V-CARB declared their intentions to continue with Ricciardo in 2025, the honey badger wasn’t impressed with his performances.

Especially Tsunoda outperforming him regularly was a point of concern for Ricciardo. However, with his recent result, he will be aiming to make Canada a turning point in his season.