mobile app bar

Jacques Villeneuve Makes Another Comment on Daniel Ricciardo After V-CARB Driver’s Impressive Quali Performance

Tanish Chachra
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jacques Villeneuve Makes Another Comment on Daniel Ricciardo After V-CARB Driver’s Impressive Quali Performance

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve made a harsh statement on Daniel Ricciardo on Friday, questioning the eight-time Grand Prix winner’s presence in F1. Ricciardo didn’t respond with words, but let his driving do the talking. He finished P5 in qualifying in Canada, and instead of praising the Aussie, Villeneuve took yet another dig at him.

Fortunately, unlike his previous comments on the V-CARB driver, what he said on Saturday lacked the aggressive tone.

“When you have a car that suits you, you can deliver performances like this. Today, was a good qualifying, but he needs to carry on,” said Villeneuve.

To be precise, V-CARB was in its optimal working window. Not only Ricciardo, but even his teammate Yuki Tsunoda had a terrific qualifying session and secured a P8 start for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

However, being faster than Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes – deemed the fastest team this weekend – is not an ordinary feat, even with a good car. Ricciardo also outclassed other competitors who were in contention for the top five.

The 34-year-old was ecstatic after getting to know he would be starting P5. In the media panel, he let everyone know that he meant business, and would not take malicious digs at himself.

Daniel Ricciardo didn’t hold his punches back

After qualifying in Montreal, Ricciardo was asked about Villeneuve’s statement. In response, the Australian race driver tried to portray that didn’t care about the comments. Still, he left a word for the Canadian.

“I still don’t know what he said, but I heard he’s been talking s**t, but he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something,” said Ricciardo to the media.

Meanwhile, this performance by Ricciardo comes as a great relief. Even though V-CARB declared their intentions to continue with Ricciardo in 2025, the honey badger wasn’t impressed with his performances.

Especially Tsunoda outperforming him regularly was a point of concern for Ricciardo. However, with his recent result, he will be aiming to make Canada a turning point in his season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra

Share this article

Don’t miss these