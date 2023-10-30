“James With a C”: Max Verstappen Resorts to Self-Mockery When Told He’d Be Like James Hunt as a Commentator

Max Verstappen is known for being straightforward about a variety of subjects, whether it’s about his retirement or his relationships with other drivers. Taking this into consideration, the three-time champion has been recommended as a competent commentator in one of his most recent clips that has surfaced on the internet. However, the Red Bull driver quickly shot down the idea in the most self-loathing way possible, claiming he would be terrible at it.

The topic started with a live Simucube stream where Max Verstappen and his three buddies were having fun when the spotlight abruptly turned to him. While Verstappen was changing up his moves in the game, he made a funny quip, saying, ” I would literally be the worst commentator if you put me in the box. “

However, then another gamer commented, “ Oh, it’d be content, though with a lot of F-bombs.” Nevertheless, the Dutchman concurred, initially saying, ” I believe content that you don’t want to see.” In response, the player remarked, “You know you’d be like James Hunt back in the day on the commentating.”

The man in the cap mentioned the name of the former McLaren driver James Hunt, who took home the 1976 F1 championship. Following his successful racing career, the former driver’s partnership with the BBC during those days as a commentator became increasingly fascinating. Besides being honest, Hunt’s keen sense of awareness allowed him to poke fun at what transpired on the F1 tracks. However, after hearing that he would follow in James Hunt’s footsteps, Verstappen voiced concern about his colorful language and while concluding, he said, “Yeah, James with a C.”

Nevertheless, in order to commentate and cover the events, Verstappen initially needs to be in the sport for a long time, something he doesn’t appear to agree with.

How long does Max Verstappen wish to compete in Formula 1?

Max Verstappen has made it clear on several times that he won’t race till his 40s which is due to the Dutchman’s intention to lead a life apart from the top of motorsports. Verstappen’s explanation for not going that far is that he considers the season’s packed schedule which can include up to 23 races to be quite exhausting.

As a result of this, the Dutchman has shared his opinions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, which may upset many Red Bull enthusiasts. As per RBRNews, Verstappen said, ” I think the [F1] season are getting very long, as long that we’re winning it’s very hard to step away from the sport, but I think there’s also more out there than F1.”

Nevertheless, Verstappen’s retirement thoughts doesn’t mean that his pleasure is over since he has been exploring alternate possibilities. The 26-year-old wants to establish himself and compete in a new competition outside the pinnacle of motorsports. Verstappen referenced this when he stated that he intends to establish a racing team and that he has no intention to “drive forever.”

However, since his current contract with Red Bull will expire in 2028, Red Bull fans won’t have to deal with too many issues. The Dutchman will work for the Milton Keynes team for the first three years on new power unit regulations that are expected to be implemented in 2026.