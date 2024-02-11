Who Is Lando Norris’ Championship-Winning Sister Flo Norris?

Driving for McLaren, Lando Norris isn’t the only famous athlete belonging to the Norris household. His younger sister, Flo Norris, is also a celebrated athlete, rising through the ranks in the world of show jumping. Born in Somerset, she soon fell in love with horses at the age of five. Her family then moved to Bristol, where she spent her formative years.

Advertisement

In a short career span, the 21-year-old has become a significant part of equestrian sport. According to information gathered from Current Affairs, she has been a part of over 650 events, winning 21 of them. The young talent has won both national and international honors and aims to win much more.

Hoping to compete for Great Britain at the five-star level one day, success came to Flo Norris early on. She won the under-16 championship at the 2017 British Show Jumping National Championship in Stoneleigh. At the age of 17, she also competed in The London International Horse Show, while at 19, she raced in the under-25 division of the Royal Windsor event.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MidSomSport/status/525294369901801472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite still being very young, Flo Norris is hard at work to excel on the global stage. To achieve the same, she trains at the yard of Britain’s leading show jumper, Ben Maher. Given her huge aspirations, it is no surprise that she, too, wants to become a world champion in her discipline.

Who else is a part of Lando Norris’ family?

Lando Norris‘ father, Adam Norris, is a retired pensions manager. He is one of Bristol’s wealthiest people and is the 510th richest person in Britain. His mother, Cisca Wauman, hails from the Flanders region of Belgium.

Norris is one of four siblings and is the second-oldest among them. His elder brother, Oliver Norris, was also a racing driver. He was a successful Karting driver and won multiple awards before retiring from the sport in 2014. Oliver Norris then became an entrepreneur and invested in the sim racing industry.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch9b01lrNQP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Aside from the sim racing business, Oliver Norris is also the CEO of a company called, ‘Moose.’ The venture delves into the world of scooters and bikes and specializes in providing customers. Lando Norris often glides along the paddock on a Moose scooter, passively advertising for his brother’s company.

The youngest of the four siblings is the namesake of their mother, Cisca. Most of the siblings’ success came from strong familial support and even stronger financial backing, aided by the right skill set.