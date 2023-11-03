Charles Leclerc Underlines Ferrari’s 2023 Target Against Mercedes

Mercedes and Ferrari are locked in a battle for P2, with just three races to go in 2023. Members of both teams have reiterated just how important it is for them to come out on top in this battle. Now, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, too, believes that this must win this battle because P3 will not be a very good place to be in.

With Mercedes comfortably holding Ferrari off, Leclerc, and Co. have been doing their bit to close down the gap. Since Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz are not fighting for the top three, they need to have all their focus on helping Ferrari in the constructors title.

Talking about this, the Monegasque shared, as per Crash.net, “Of course it would be bad. I don’t want to finish third in the constructors’ championship as much as in the drivers’ championship we’re fighting for positions less interesting.”

Following this, he added, “The second place is still significant. We will do everything as a team to finish second in the constructors’ so let’s see what’s possible.” Nevertheless, the Scuderia have gradually cut their points gap.

How is Ferrari performing with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz?

Even though there were talks about improvements coming into the 2023 season, things didn’t quite work out for Ferrari. As both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failed to cope with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, they fell down the order.

Furthermore, they also fell below Mercedes, who improved steadily to hold on to that P2 spot after overtaking Aston Martin mid-season. However, further developments by the Italian team now sees them just 22 points behind the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes stands in P2 with 379 points after 19 races, whereas Ferrari stands in P3 with 358 points.. As things stand, Leclerc and Co. need to make sure they finish all three races ahead of Hamilton and Russell if they want to have P2 in the championship.