Fernando Alonso Gives Number of Years To His Career End As Aston Martin Seems To Make Huge Leap in F1 Championship Pursuit

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin emerged as dark horses after the preseason test in Bahrain. Alonso’s performances and lap times led many to believe that the AMR23 has a lot of potential behind it.

Aston Martin seems to be one of the most improved cars this year. And the team are predicted to be the 4th or 5th fastest car this season. Alonso’s pace in the pre-season test led many to believe the Spaniard could even bag a podium in the season opened on Sunday.

What’s your podium for Bahrain looking like? 🥇🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/Ve4wGICMRI — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 28, 2023

But this isn’t news to the 2-time World Champion. Alonso believes the team are on course to being Championship contenders soon. And could even deliver the Spaniard his 3rd title.

Alonso excited to race for Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has shown a great deal of enthusiasm about his new job. The Spaniard has often talked about the team’s ambitious future goals with pride.

Aston has deemed themselves to be future World Champions. In order to realise this dream, they have also recruited key staff to move further towards their goal. This has impressed Alonso the most.

I want to stay at Aston Martin for minimum of 2 years and why not 3 or 4 pic.twitter.com/pmHeNEWmmH — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) March 1, 2023

Alonso said, “People are very excited about the project. The team has a lot of talent, they have signed a lot of people from Red Bull from Mercedes and that’s always a good sign.”

Astons’ new inclusions are former Red Bull Aero head Dan Fallows and designer Andrew Alessi. They have also signed Eric Blandin, who makes the core team surrounding Alonso equally experienced and talented as the driver himself.

Fernando Alonso wants to stay for 3-4 years with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso might be 41 years of age, but nothing is slowing him down. Alonso covered 270 laps in the pre-season test, the most by any single driver across the 3-day test in Bahrain.

Fernando won his last title in 2006, 17 years ago with Renault. However, he is convinced that the team can be future title contenders and maybe deliver his 3rd title someday. He said, “Aston Martin are long-term Champions, hands down. I also have limited time, I am not 20 years old. But I hope I can win the title.”

Despite his age, the Spaniard still feels he can fight for wins in a top car. He added, “I want to stay at Aston Martin for a minimum of 2 years. But if it’s possible, why not 3 or 4.”

Being the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso brings a vast amount of experience to Aston Martin. The car’s true performance will be checked when the season begins with the Bahrain GP on 5th March.

