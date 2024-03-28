Lando Norris’ Father’s Startup Seems to Make a Collab With McLaren as He Was Seen With Custom Made Scooters in Melbourne

Lando Norris’ father, Adam Norris, is one of the wealthiest individuals in England, with a whopping $254 million net worth. Adam owns a brand of electric scooter called Pure Electric. Since Adam was spotted with an orange scooter at the Australian Grand Prix paddock this past weekend, it seems that his company has collaborated with McLaren.

Veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman discussed the same via his latest video on his YouTube channel. Illman believes that Adam’s company potentially collaborated with McLaren as the colors of the scooters he was using in the paddock resembled the colors of the Woking-based outfit.

The trend of drivers using scooters has been increasing in the paddock recently. One of the most famous drivers who’s often seen using a scooter to drive around the paddock is Lewis Hamilton. As a result, it is possible that Adam Norris now wants to capitalize on the opportunity and promote his own electric scooters.

Adam Norris’ company once collaborated with Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso previously owned a company called Kimoa. When the Spaniard owned the brand, he initiated a collaboration with Adam Norris’ Pure Electric company. Kimoa and Pure Electric came together to produce the ‘Pure Air Pro Kimoa Edition.’

This scooter, which costs approximately $652, has a powerful 500W motor. It can also travel a range of 50km and has a special F1-themed design.

Having initially collaborated with Alonso, it seems that Adam Norris is now partnering with McLaren. It also seems that Adam’s son, Lando Norris, is helping him promote the scooters. The 24-year-old himself used one of the orange-colored scooters in the Australian GP paddock this past weekend.

As for Adam, he seems completely involved in his new venture of producing electric scooters after having accumulated a huge amount of wealth thanks to his association with Pension Direct. After initially beginning his work as a financial advisor in 1993, Adam progressed to working with Pension Direct, which is the pension arm of Hargreaves Lansdown.