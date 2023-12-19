Oscar Piastri Makes 2024 Prediction for McLaren Which Can Put Red Bull in Trouble on Multiple Occasions

After finishing 2023 on a high note, McLaren will carry higher expectations for the upcoming 2024 F1 season. When asked to Oscar Piastri about his expectations from the team, the Australian driver shared a response that can make Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s season troublesome.

Speaking in an interview with F1 about his expectations for the upcoming season, Piastri said, “I think we will have hopefully more than one opportunity to fight for a win. That’s certainly what I hope.”

Admittedly, the Papayas had only one chance to win a race this season, at the 2023 United States GP in Austin. Except that, Piastri and Lando Norris could not find a chance to topple the mighty Verstappen and his RB19.

However, the upcoming season, as per the statements of the two McLaren boys, could see something different in 2024. Even Norris also believes that the 2024 F1 season would bring something “big” for the Woking team.

Piastri trusts the process after Norris’ “big” statement

Lando Norris believes his team will be a much better side when they take on the track in Bahrain next year. This shows the oozing confidence the McLaren driver has even though he knows they will be going against the dominant Red Bull.

This is simply because both Piastri and Norris shared their feedback on the car and based on that the team brought the upgrades. This, in return, worked fine in most of the cases.

Therefore, the McLaren duo are highly motivated to take the challenge on the defending champions. Apart from this, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also hinted at a mega-development for the upcoming season.

Piastri, who recently won the FIA Rookie of The Year for the second time, also has some personal goals to meet in 2024. As he missed out on a GP win this year, he seems determined to take a win or more next year.

Oscar Piastri also added that he would be a little bit more comfortable in 2024 his first year, the rookie year in the team. Nevertheless, the Australian driver did not forget to acknowledge that Red Bull will still be the most feared side next season.