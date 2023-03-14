Jean Todt Proudly Embraces “WAG” Tag as Michelle Yeoh and Ferrari Legend Wow at the Oscars

Undoubtedly the event of the year, the Oscars have been wrapped up and the victors return home with heavy silverware. Michelle Yeoh ended an awards season with a Golden Globe and SAG in her bag. By her side, former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, watched his partner with pride.

While Todt’s appearance on the red carpet perplexed some F1 enthusiasts; this love story has been thriving since the 2004 Chinese GP. The proud partner gleamed at Yeoh’s historic success- “a moment of pure grace and immense happiness.”

Todt, who has now earned the title of “Oscar WAG” in the eyes of many, has managed to capture the hearts of the internet with his appearance at the Academy Awards alongside Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt stun at the Oscars

The power couple broke the internet with their red-carpet appearance, and while Michelle literally stole the show, the F1 legend’s entry to the exclusive group spread excitement around the internet.

from now on i will only refer to jean todt as the husband of academy award winner michelle yeoh https://t.co/JW0tDUf8M6 — frenkie (@tolovethedamned) March 13, 2023

MICHELLE YEOH ACADEMY AWARD WINNER @ JEAN TODT U R OFFICIALLY AN OSCAR WAG!!! pic.twitter.com/3trH3cYlab — mika (@mikamclaren) March 13, 2023

Jean Todt embracing his inner wag era. pic.twitter.com/Sjvyr92jQh — 👑 (@minodthini) March 13, 2023

Clearly, the award-winner’s fiance was having a ball at the Oscars.

The most hype I’ve ever seen Jean Todt lmao the energy in the room for Yeoh must’ve been insane pic.twitter.com/MvJVlgwZWb — Reel and Roll Films – 🎉 Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar 🎉 (@reelandroll) March 13, 2023

Further, fans were split into two camps- people just discovering Todt’s two-decade-long role, and F1 fans knowing his real identity.

might go down a rabbit hole just to understand how important jean todt is 🫣🥸🧐 — 🥇🌸 (@fakeleenda) March 14, 2023

seeing jean todt in all of these oscars pictures is killing me i genuinely only found out he’s married to michelle yeoh like twenty four hours ago — nina (@lecxvi) March 13, 2023

Me knowing Jean todt is the most successful person in the room pic.twitter.com/Cj9wFt8G18 — Joris Bohnson🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@YungRoyze) March 13, 2023

How did the Bond Girl and the Ferrari Team Principal meet?

A decade after her first and only marriage to Japanese businessman Dickson Poon, Michelle Yeoh remains engaged to Jean Todt. After their first meeting in 2044, the two lovebirds fell head over heels for each other and got engaged a year later.

The actress once said she loved the Frenchman’s humor and blue eyes. However, marriage is off the books. This is no problem for Todt, who, according to Yeoh, celebrates the days they spend together rather than the years. “He counts the number of days rather than the years. I’ll ask him, ‘What is the present for 6,725 days?'”

The two are extremely open with their relationship on social media, and despite not having children, Yeoh is also apparently close to her fiancé’s son, Nicolas. As Yeoh embarks on the next chapter of her acting career, let’s hope to see more of Mr. F1 at the Oscars.