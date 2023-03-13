Lewis Hamilton Congratulates Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser For Winning Oscars; Says It Makes Him Happy

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took to social media and congratulated Canadian actor Brendan Fraser and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh for grabbing the two biggest Academy awards.

Fraser won the Oscar for best actor for his role in The Whale. On the other hand, Yeoh won the Oscar for best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh is also significant in the Formula 1 world as she is the partner of former FIA president Jean Todt.

‘This makes me happy’: Hamilton congratulates Fraser & Yeoh

Taking to Instagram, Lewis Hamilton put up a story to congratulate Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh for winning their awards at the Oscars. He wrote that he was happy to see Fraser and Yeoh’s work being recognized on the big stage.

Fraser played the role of a morbidly obese English professor, who teaches children an online college writing course. The Canadian-American actor was one of the five nominees for the Oscar for Best Actor.

After winning the ward, an emotional Fraser acknowledged the audience for their appreciation. He explained how he had spent 30 years in the industry and that this award did not come easily for him.

On the other hand, Yeoh won the award for her performance as an unhappy laundromat owner, who was bracing for a tax audit. The Malaysian-born actress scripted history as she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress.

Yeoh was extremely proud to script history as she said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true.”

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 season begins with massive disappointment

As for Lewis Hamilton, his 2023 campaign seems to have begun on a worse note as compared to his performance last year. Although the Briton finished the season opener in Bahrain in fifth, he managed to do so because of luck rather than on merit.

The 38-year-old finished fifth as a result of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retiring from the race and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll being unable to pass him despite having the faster car.

After the race finished, Hamilton explained how the team was moving backwards. He stated that from being the third-fastest team last season, they were now the fourth-fastest.

In another interview with the BBC, Hamilton also went on to slam his team for not listening to him last season. The Mercedes driver said that he had provided his team with some suggestions last year and that his advice fell on deaf ears.