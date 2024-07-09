Serena Williams, Usher, and Matthew McConaughey Join Lewis Hamilton’s British GP Win Celebrations

Lewis Hamilton breaking his hiatus of race wins at the 2024 British GP became a memorable event for his family and friends. Hamilton’s parents were at Silverstone to witness his glory moment. Meanwhile, several celebrity friends of the Briton including Serena Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Usher, and many others congratulated and showered praise on him.

Hamilton’s last Grand Prix win came in Saudi Arabia in 2021. Nonetheless, with Mercedes improving their car drastically, Hamilton took his 104th win at his home race at Silverstone. While doing so, he also surpassed Michael Schumacher’s record of most wins at a single track. Thus, this victory carried a lot of meaning and the 39-year-old’s friends were delighted.

Shawn Mendes, Mathew McConaughey, Usher, Janelle Monae, Pom Klementieff, Camila Cabello and more congratulate Lewis on his win pic.twitter.com/eQhmU3uUUD — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates(back in 2025) (@SirLewisUpdates) July 8, 2024

Close friend and tennis legend Serena Williams commented on Hamilton’s British GP win post on Instagram. She wrote, “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. You better than everyone! Seeeeee?? I see!” followed by another comment that read, “Love you bro. The best ever”

American music sensation Usher congratulated the Mercedes driver by tweeting, “Year of the Father congrats @LewisHamilton on your W!!!” With Hamilton producing the F1 movie with Brad Pitt people from the entertainment industry also congratulated him.

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey tweeted, “Awesome to see you atop the podium @Lewis Hamilton Congratulations.” Shawn Mendes and his former girlfriend Camila Cabello also congratulated Hamilton. Mendes posted a story on his Instagram that was shared by Hamilton, meanwhile, Cabello commented on his post.

awesome to see you atop the podium @LewisHamilton Congratulations. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 7, 2024

Dior’s Instagram account and Cara Delevingne are amongst many from the fashion industry who celebrated Hamilton’s win. It was an emotional moment for the #44 driver and the response from the various industries just goes on to show how much it meant.

Hamilton ‘couldn’t stop crying’ after the 2024 British GP win

Hamilton is known for his strong mentality. Every time the Brit was down, he recovered to give better performances. However, after the 2021 championship defeat, Mercedes could not provide him with a competitive car and Hamilton just did not have any answer to Max Verstappen’s dominance.

It seemed as if Hamilton would end his Mercedes career on a low. Nonetheless, after the British GP win, all those emotions came undone and the 39-year-old was seen crying after getting out of the car. Even while hugging his father and mother, the tears did not stop.

Explaining how much the win meant, Hamilton on F1 TV live said, “Yeah, I can’t stop crying. It’s been since 2021, I just every day, getting up, trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task, and work as hard as I can with this amazing team.” Hamilton would hope that this win is an indication of Mercedes’ improving pace and more wins.