Jeremy Clarkson’s Revelation on Adrian Newey Hints Ferrari Might Get Snubbed for Old Love

A lot has been speculated about Adrian Newey’s future in F1, with Ferrari being one of the favorites to poach his services. However, with no guarantee of the move, things remain uncertain. Potentially revealing where the legendary aerodynamicist is headed, famed automotive journalist Jeremy Clarkson dropped a bombshell during the British GP weekend.

In Silverstone, the former Top Gear host stopped by to speak to a Dutch reporter. “I know Adrian Newey is house hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson stated.

If Clarkson is correct, hopes of Newey joining Ferrari are likely less. Newey has spent his entire F1 career in England, and going by Clarkson’s revelation, will continue to do so, at a former team of his.

Grove, in Oxfordshire, is the base for Williams, a team Newey has been linked to. If the 65-year-old is searching for houses in its HQ’s vicinity, it could be because he plans on reuniting with them.

Jeremy Clarkson weet te vertellen dat Adrian Newey op huizenjacht is… Ps. Williams Racing is gevestigd in Oxfordshire #ViaplaySportNL #ViaplayRacing #F1 pic.twitter.com/2KC97W4Ijv — Viaplay Sport Nederland (@viaplaysportnl) July 7, 2024

Newey worked at Williams between 1991 and 1996, helping the team win four Constructors’ Championships. With James Vowles aiming to lead them back to similar heights, Newey’s addition would be invaluable for the iconic stable.

Ferrari, on the other hand, will be disappointed. Not having Newey could be a blow to their Title ambitions for 2026, and Aston Martin will be feeling the same.

Aston Martin loses out on Adrian Newey too

Earlier this year, Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll reportedly approached Adrian Newey with a job offer. He offered as much as $126 million in the hope of a swift and positive response. A valiant effort, but Newey continues to stall.

| JUST IN: Aston Martin wants to sign Enrico Cardile Adrian Newey is NOT interested in signing for Aston Martin, so Lawrence Stroll is making an effort to secure the signature of Cardile. [ @Motorsport ] #F1 pic.twitter.com/xxOkzBdZvF — Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) May 31, 2024

Current CEO Martin Whitmarsh is set to retire from F1 at the end of the season. And Aston Martin needs to come up with a replacement quickly. Hence, they cannot afford to let Newey take extra time before landing on a decision.

Both Aston Martin and Williams have the same goal in mind, which is to achieve success in F1. With Newey on their side, the teams should be able to drastically improve their car.

However, as things stand, Aston Martin is set to lose out on the race. Williams on the other hand, has emerged as a surprisingly strong candidate to land the Briton’s signature.