mobile app bar

Joel Embiid Declares “Oscar Piastri is a Future World Champion”

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Joel Embiid Declares “Oscar Piastri is a Future World Champion”

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Starting from second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri put an extraordinary performance on display to take his second career win in Azerbaijan. This puts him on equal footing with his teammate Lando Norris, who also has two career wins despite being in the sport for much longer than Piastri.

This remarkable performance by Piastri has even left the Cameroonian-American basketball player Joel Embiid in awe and he has predicted the Australian will become a world champion in the future. And it really was a championship-level performance from Piastri.

Having failed to pass Leclerc in the opening stint, he had to go for a move at the start of the second stint and he did. After both drivers had switched to hard tires, Piastri made an incredible lunge on the Monagasque to snatch the lead.

After the overtake, he endured a relentless charge from Leclerc and defended for his life until the Ferrari driver’s tires started to go off. After the race finished, Embiid took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his reaction to what he had just witnessed. “Oscar Piastri is a future world champion,” he wrote.

Embiid was also shocked at the crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap of the race and summed up his reaction in another post by saying, “W** WAS SAINZ DOING?”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these