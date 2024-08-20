Jonathan Wheatley’s Exit Won’t Overturn Max Verstappen’s “Intentions” to Stay at Red Bull, Claims Dutch Journalist

Jonathan Wheatley announced his Red Bull exit a few months after Adrian Newey’s departure. Rumors suggest Max Verstappen might be the next in line to make a move away from the Milton Keynes outfit. However, Dutch reporter Erik van Haren believes the Dutchman will stay.

When asked on the F1 Nation podcast if Wheatley’s departure will change Verstappen’s mind about staying at Red Bull, Van Haren said, “I think it’s always his intention to stay at Red Bull for 25. But it’s a fair point. He said as well at the beginning of the year with all the questions that for him, it was important that the important people at the team stay.”

Having cited the Red Bull exits of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, plus Mercedes’ rapid rise, Eddie Jordan reckons Max Verstappen could be on the move.#MaxVerstappen #Mercedes #RedBull #Formula1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RhaFkxYNt9 — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 10, 2024

The Dutch journalist explained that Wheatley’s departure is concerning for Red Bull. But it is pertinent to note that the Red Bull Sporting Director is getting a promotion to the Team Principal role at Audi, which is a hard-to-resist offer.

As for Verstappen, Van Haren stated that he is likely to stay at Red Bull in 2025, however, things may get interesting in 2026. Toto Wolff is reportedly in talks with the Dutchman over a 2026 Mercedes drive.

Verstappen claimed that having a fast car and a strong team is important to him and Red Bull is providing it all to him. But with the major departures, a troublesome car, and speculations around more engineers leaving, the three-time champion might reconsider his options.

Verstappen could be asked about the impact of Wheatley’s exit in Zandvoort

Verstappen took a stand for Helmut Marko at the start of the season amid the Austrian’s exit rumors. The Dutchman stated that he’d leave the Milton Keynes stable if Marko left. However, the duo ended up staying with the team after Red Bull had conversations with Marko.

However, after Adrian Newey’s exit, Verstappen was understanding of the Red Bull CTO’s reasoning to part ways with the team, despite him wanting the pillars of the team to stay intact.

Wheatley has also been an influential figure at Red Bull amid Verstappen’s championship success since 2021. So, it could be interesting to hear his views about Wheatley’s departure at the Dutch GP.

Van Haren said, “I’m curious what Max will say about this [Wheatley’s exit] Thursday in Zandvoort because, of course, we will ask about that. But I don’t think that will change anything for his plans for 2025.”