“He doesn’t have the technical background like Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher”- Former Mercedes engineer thinks Lewis Hamilton always needs fast car

Former Mercedes engineer Philipp Brandle thinks Lewis Hamilton would always need a fast car to give him confidence in winning.

Lewis Hamilton is not having a good time in F1 this season. The seven-time world champion after seven races into the season is P6 on the standings, right behind Carlos Sainz.

Something which was not expected from the Briton. On the other hand, his teammate, who is having his first year at Mercedes has consistently finished with top-5 of every race so far this season.

Thus, he is standing P4 in the standings. Therefore, a noticeable contrast in results is making Hamilton’s critics question him. Though, there is no denying that W13 is tough to drive.

However, former Mercedes engineer Philipp Brandle thinks Hamilton is not technical enough like Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg. Thus, he would always need a fast car to boost his confidence.

‘‘He’s really a driver who needs a lot of confidence in the car. He doesn’t have the technical background that Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher had. He needs confidence and therefore a really fast car,” Brandle says of Hamilton.

Too early to rule out Lewis Hamilton?

Agreed that Russell is currently 34 points ahead of his compatriot and bringing in more fruitful results. Still, it would be too early to dismiss the Mercedes legend.

Moreover, there have been instances where Hamilton has even proved faster than Russell. Amidst all of this, Hamilton has confessed that he doesn’t see himself vying for the championship this year.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff has been fully supportive of Hamilton in the process. He claims that once luck comes in Hamilton’s favour, things against Russell will be better.

“So [once] these unlucky situations stop with Lewis, they’re very much on the same pace. [During] one practice, one leads and then the other one. And that is great.

“Also they work together in order to get our car straight because we need to get our car straight,” he added. Hamilton will next race in Azerbaijan, where he would be wishing for better results.

