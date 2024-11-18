mobile app bar

Jos Verstappen Did Not Demand a Victory From Max Verstappen Everytime

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team along with his father Jos Verstappen during the 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team along with his father Jos Verstappen during the 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

The anecdotes about Jos Verstappen’s stern parenting toward Max Verstappen have often marred his reputation. There was one infamous incident where the former Benetton driver left his son at a gas station for not winning a race in karting. But Jos recently revealed that emerging victorious in every race was never a strict mandate he set for Max.

“I could also be satisfied with a second place. If he had done everything he could and the material was not good or due to other circumstances, then I would also have been satisfied with a second place,” Jos stated in an interview with Verstappen.com.

As a racer himself, the 52-year-old understood his son’s perspective well enough to determine whether a loss was due to his mistakes or other mitigating factors beyond his control. Still, Jos’ strict upbringing helped shape the aggressive demeanor that Max carries even today while racing.

The Red Bull driver doesn’t like to settle for second and is willing to push to the absolute limit to secure a race win. Jos revealed that Max possessed these qualities from a very young age, which helped him recognize his son’s talent early on.

He also revealed how Max got a liking for motorsport and racing. “Max played with cars as a baby and when he started to understand it a little, he followed Formula 1 on television,” he stated.

On top of that, Max knew that his father was a racing driver competing in F1. So, that turned out to be a natural motivation for him to follow in his father’s footsteps. While Jos could not muster any major accolades in the sport with zero Grand Prix wins and championships, his son is breaking every possible record as a three-time world champion.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

