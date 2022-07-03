What did Mattia Binotto say to Charles Leclerc after British Grand Prix race?

Mattia Binotto right after the race took Charles Leclerc in a corner and told him something which remained unheard but the Ferrari star gave hint.

The British Grand Prix was a disaster for Ferrari in terms of strategy. Despite that Carlos Sainz managed to pull his first career win. But surely, the questionable decisions by the Maranello-based team spoilt Charles Leclerc’s race.

The Monegasque race driver went down from a probable win to P4, which only gave him an edge of six points from the British Grand Prix against Max Verstappen.

Leclerc wasn’t allowed to change his tyres during the safety car initiated after Esteban Ocon’s DNF. Ferrari though, the soft tyres would give a better start but degrade quickly.

However, it didn’t play out as expected and made him lose position. Thus, bringing a disappointing end to his race at Silverstone. However after the race, Mattia Binotto was seen talking to Leclerc at Parc Ferme, and curiosity aroused among fans that what was he told,

Many speculated that Binotto was instructing him not to talk about the pitstop not done. An interviewer also asked whether Binotto instructed him to do so. Leclerc replied: “Yeah, among other things.”

It’s disappointing, why did you not pit? Charles: “We could have but I’ve been told to stay out..” That’s what you were talking about with Mattia? Charles: “Yeah, among other things.”#BritishGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) July 3, 2022

Also read: F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc’s wholesome celebration with his brother Arthur after the F3 race

Charles Leclerc is happy for his teammate

Leclerc after constantly being asked about his debacle shifted the attention to his teammate. Sainz secured his first F1 victory after years of wait, despite coming close on several occasions. The Monegasque thought this was Sainz’s night.

“But today is Carlos’s day, his first win, I don’t want that the focus is on my disappointment, but on his first win, a special moment. But I can’t hide my disappointment,” said Leclerc.

Leclerc’s fortune this season has been incredibly poor. The Ferrari star hasn’t won a podium since Miami GP. The frustrating part is that Leclerc has a little fault of his own in it. Ferrari needs to do better with strategies to further vie for the title.

Also read: F1 Twitter prays for Guanyu Zhou’s safety after he rolls over after crashing with George Russell