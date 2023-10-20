Jos Verstappen Disagrees With Red Bull Boss About How Max Verstappen Has Changed as a Driver

Max Verstappen won his third consecutive world title after the 2023 Qatar GP Sprint Race. Naturally, with the dominance he’s shown in these past two years, his bosses at Red Bull and many of the paddock insiders believe that Verstappen has changed and evolved as a driver since his debut back in 2015. However, the Dutchman’s father, Jos, doesn’t seem to agree with the majority, as per F1Maximaal.nl.

Advertisement

The 2023 season serves as the perfect testament to showcase just how dominant Max Verstappen has been in this sport. While the Bulls have won every single Grand Prix this season, barring Singapore, Verstappen has gone on to win a record 10 races in a row. He ended up winning the drivers’ championship with five races still remaining.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gpracingonline/status/1057923357298040832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen has become a citation for consistency in this sport today. But there was a time when the young charger was extremely reckless. While his consistency has been the key to his success, his overall maturity has also contributed to his rise.

Jos Verstappen contradicts Christian Horner’s claims about his son

Max Verstappen’s early career in the sport was often categorized as reckless and aggressive. But it was down to the fact that he was just a fierce competitor. Over the years, that fire has not burned out. However, he has learned how to tame the beast and unleash it in the right moments to maximize his results.

Christian Horner acknowledged this when he told Autosport.com, “I think Max has just continued to develop as a driver and he has continued to grow. The level he is operating at now and the way he is able to read races, the way he handles tyres, and the mental strength he has when the pressure is on is absolutely excellent.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeoCruz14513308/status/1470074677590642706?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Verstappen’s father tends to disagree with Horner on this point. When asked if he felt his son had changed as a driver over the years, he Jos replied (as quoted by F1 Maximaal), “Not for me. I think it’s the same Max as three or four years ago. Only now he has a fantastic car around him and he knows the people he works with. I think that makes it seem easy.”

Advertisement

Is there a road to glory or a bitter end to success for Max Verstappen in the future?

The trajectory Verstappen has taken since he assumed the throne in F1 has been nothing short of mesmerizing. As things stand, the 26-year-old is tipped to win it all. However, it requires a perfect confluence of efforts from himself and his Red Bull team.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit has created a solid foundation to rule with their 2022 debutant, the RB18. This year, the RB19 has only gone from strength to strength. Naturally, for the foreseeable future, it seems difficult to imagine anyone else at the front of the field given just how dominant the Austrian squad has been for the last two years.

Be that as it may, McLaren can throw a spanner in the works. The Woking-based team have been making monumental strides with their own car concept, and if the rejuvenated MCL60 is anything to go by, Red Bull and Verstappen have their work cut out for themselves in 2024 and beyond.