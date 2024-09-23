mobile app bar

Logan Sargeant Set to Have His First IndyCar Test After His F1 Exit

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Logan Sargeant’s unceremonious exit from Williams and F1 made headlines last month, but the American driver is not latching onto the past too much. With his focus set on making a comeback to top-level racing, Sargeant has secured a test with IndyCar outfit Meyer Shank in his home country.

After Williams decided to replace him with Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the season, moving to IndyCar was the most probable option for Sargeant among all available choices. He hails from the US — where the discipline is incredibly popular — and he could make a huge name for himself there.

As reported by RACER, Meyer Shank will have Sargeant in one of its two cars on November 19. It will take place at ‘The Thermal Club’ in California, a private facility, where the team will assess him in the Honda-powered DW12.

This test, however, did not come out of the blue and Sargeant’s entourage had to work for well over a month to get it for him. The Fort Lauderdale native was having a woeful F1 campaign, and it was widely reported that he would be sacked before the news became official.

Sargeant was prepared, and as soon as his exit was announced, his team contacted multiple teams in IndyCar, asking for a seat. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find one as it was too late into the season, but he is preparing for the upcoming campaign as well, which is likely why he grabbed the Meyer Shank opportunity with both hands.

Sargeant made his F1 debut in 2023 with Williams, and competed in 37 races for the Grove-based outfit. His only points finish came at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin at the United States GP in 2023, when he finished P10.

