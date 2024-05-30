“He Scared the Sh*t Out of Me”: Conor McGregor Once Left Guenther Steiner Shaking in His Own Den

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix when he made an appearance in one of his exquisite yachts. During the same race, he also visited the Haas garage. While most of the Haas team members were delighted to meet McGregor, Guenther Steiner was not one of them.

The former Haas team principal recently revealed on The Red Flags podcast about how McGregor “scared the sh*t” out of him. “He (McGregor) scared the sh*t out of me,” revealed Steiner with a laugh.

When asked what about McGregor scared him, Steiner replied, “The presence of this guy. I have not seen someone like him before”.

Steiner then concluded his remarks by stating that he did not want to say anything “wrong” when he met McGregor because he was afraid that the MMA star would make him pay. It comes as no surprise that Steiner felt afraid of McGregor, who indeed does have a very aggressive personality.

As for McGregor, he made an appearance in the Haas garage to root for them. He had said back then, “I’m here for team Haas. I put my confidence in the team after today’s qualifying round”.

However, since Haas did not have a strong performance in both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Monaco GP, both races which McGregor attended, the UFC star perhaps thought it was better for him to skip this year’s Grand Prix altogether.

Meanwhile, as a result of Haas’ poor results for the entirety of the 2023 campaign, the team ultimately decided to part ways with Guenther Steiner.

Haas has witnessed an uptick in performance since Guenther Steiner’s sacking

Gene Haas cited the lack of strong results as the reason for parting ways with Guenther Steiner at the end of last year. The American owner was not happy with his side’s results after they finished rock bottom in the standings with just 12 points.

Gene decided to replace Steiner with Ayao Komatsu, who was serving as a trackside engineering director at the time. Ever since Komatsu has taken over, the Haas team has indeed witnessed a significant improvement in performance levels.

The American outfit has already scored seven points after the first eight races of the 2024 season and currently sit seventh in the standings. When it comes to their drivers, most of the credit goes to Nico Hulkenberg for the team’s recent form.

So close to picking up points… Nico and Kevin bring it back P11 & P12 at #ImolaGP #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/3BfwltEfAE — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 19, 2024

The German driver has scored six of the seven points for the team and currently sits 13th in the championship. Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen has just managed a solitary point.

Since such is the difference in performance levels between the two drivers, Hulkenberg has already secured his future by earning a Sauber contract. On the other hand, Magnussen is without a drive for 2025 as things stand.