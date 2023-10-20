Jos Verstappen Is Doubtful of Max Verstappen’s Chances of Becoming as Successful as Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen has made a habit of winning and breaking records in Formula 1. In 2023 alone, the Dutchman has broken a whole host of records including an iconic 10 Grand Prix wins in a row. Naturally, comparisons with Michael Schumacher are being made. Many fans and paddock insiders alike wonder if the 26-year-old can catch and even surpass the records of the legendary German. However, Verstappen’s father, Jos, isn’t so sure about it, per F1Maximaal.com.

Verstappen has been inevitable these past couple of years. But the extent of his dominance can only be appreciated this year. Out of the 17 races held this season, the 26-year-old has won an eye-watering 14 of them. That’s a stellar 82.3% record!

With the 3rd championship already wrapped up, Verstappen is tipped to be well on his way to a fourth consecutive title next year. As things stand, it’s already a foregone conclusion. The only thing that can rain on the Dutchman’s parade is if McLaren (or potentially some other team) catch up to them, come 2024. Otherwise, Verstappen will be crowned a four-time F1 champion next season.

Emulating Michael Schumacher isn’t in Verstappen’s fate

Verstappen himself has declared on multiple occasions that he doesn’t lose sleep over Schumacher’s records. According to him, he wants to do the best for himself and surpassing Schumacher isn’t on his bucket list.

His father and Schumacher’s ex-Benetton teammate, Jos Verstappen added a bit of context to this by revealing (as quoted by Autosport.com), “You need to have luck that he is in a good car for the next coming years. You need the equipment to do it.”

Despite the uncertainty, Verstappen Sr. remains bullish about his son’s supernatural talents. “But I think, if he has that, he will do it,” concluded Jos. Nonetheless, his comments do hint at the 51-year-old being wary that fortunes can change quickly in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen has an unwanted record in his grasp

When asked if he dreamed about equaling and even surpassing the 7 titles won by Schumacher, Verstappen bluntly replied, “I’m not interested in seven or eight titles,” he said. “If you have the car to do so then brilliant, but even if it doesn’t, I’m happy. I’m already happy,” as quoted by ESPN.

The Red Baron himself amassed a whopping 91 GP wins in his illustrious career. What’s more? The German was a 7x champion by the time he was 35 years old. On the flip side, Verstappen is already a 49x race winner at just 26. Hence, if Red Bull can keep their pace up, it’s only a matter of time before Verstappen enters himself in the F1 history books as the most successful driver ever.