“Drives Like a Champion, Posts Like a Boomer”: Oscar Piastri’s Failed Attempt at Japan Helmet Reveal Leaves Fans in Splits

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren Formula 1 Team looks on with the helmet during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 13, 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Oscar Piastri may not have yet claimed nationality in Japan—as he has done so for China—but that has not stopped him from making a post in Japanese ahead of this weekend’s race at Suzuka. With the Australian having claimed that he is 1/16th Chinese and having previously attempted to also find Monegasque roots, fans playfully poked fun at him on social media.

Now, Piastri has put up another post on Instagram that has resulted in fans pointing out his poor skills in using social media. The Australian revealed his special blue and white-colored helmet for this weekend’s Japanese GP.

“Hello everyone! This is my special helmet for the Japanese GP,” he wrote in Japanese as the caption for his post. Although his post was about the helmet, he failed to showcase it entirely.

Perhaps he was so conscious about speaking in Japanese that he forgot what was the aim of his post. Nonetheless, it has not stopped fans from taking playful digs at him.

“He drives like a champion but posts like a boomer, show us the helmet Oscar,” one fan @jack.marsta wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, several other fans claimed that this is Piastri’s way of claiming the Japanese GP as yet another home race.

“Did u know Oscar is 1/64th Japanese?” Fox Sports Australia’s Niko Pajarillo hilariously wrote. On similar lines, another user commented, “third home race in a row”. The 2025 season kicked off with Piastri’s actual home race in Australia before they competed in China—a race he claims is his 1/16th home race since his great-great-grandfather was Chinese.

My great great grandfather was Chinese so I think that makes this my 1/16 home race? — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) April 15, 2024

With Piastri having put in so much effort to dig up his ancestral history in the past and please the Japanese fans now, he will surely want to find a way to claim the Japanese GP as his home race as well.

That said, fans believe he should improve his social media posting first, even though it was an honest attempt with no glaring issue. After all, everyone will get a good look at his special helmet once the on-track action gets underway in Suzuka.

Still, another user suggested he could take advice from his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer, who is popular on TikTok, even though she prefers to keep a low profile most of the time. “Hey, so can lily help you film or teach you some tips and tricks,” they wrote.