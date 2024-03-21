Just Hours After Ben Sulayem’s Exoneration, Susie Wolff Takes the FIA to Criminal Court

In December 2023, Toto and Susie Wolff became prominent figures in an investigation by the FIA. It was reported that a ‘Conflict of Interest‘ was the main cause behind the investigation, with Susie Wolff’s job coming under fire. In a new update from Susie Wolff on Instagram, the head of F1 Academy revealed she has filed a complaint against the FIA in the early days of March. Additionally, she called out the lack of accountability and transparency from the FIA over the investigation.

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.”

For context, several reports suggested there was an “illegal” sharing of confidential information between the Wolff couple. FIA took note of the same and launched a full-fledged investigation against them. However, it was a short-lived investigation as the FIA took a U-turn on their allegations.

It was also rumored that the rest of the 9 teams on the grid were initially in support of the investigation. However, they soon showed their support, claiming they had nothing to do with the matter.

The timing of the revelation adds to the problems that exist for FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem. Merely a few hours ago, Sulayem got the all-clear from allegations of race interference.

Susie Wolff made the complaint in a criminal court, which is another issue for Sulayem. Given that she opted to not file a complaint with the FIA, they do not have the right to investigate internally. Hence, there might be a lot of drama unfolding soon.

Prominent F1 entities react to the update by Susie Wolff

As soon as Wolff provided the update, followers of F1 flocked together to react to it. Several journalists and experts also dropped by to have their say on the matter.

Damon Hill claimed the FIA was under a “meteorite shower of accusations.”

While Nate Saunders stood in favor of Wolff calling for transparency and accountability.

Joe Saward and Chris Medland pointed out how the FIA was under another ‘attack.’

The 2024 F1 season has been plagued with controversies. While one dies down after gaining a lot of traction, another comes up immediately after. The supposed ‘boredom’ of the dominance of Max Verstappen has been well balanced by such news. However the question of ‘How much is too much?’ is becoming increasingly relevant in the scenario.