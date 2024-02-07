Just Like Lewis Hamilton, Adrian Newey to Ferrari Rumors Are Picking Up Pace as Fans Anticipate F1 Dream Team

Adrian Newey is perhaps the most recognizable figure in the F1 world when it comes to designing a championship-winning car. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest engineering minds in the sport, having created 12 cars that secured the constructors’ championship. Amid a plethora of new rumors flying about before the pre-season testing begins, one of them suggests the Briton might be looking for a new challenge, and Ferrari might be his next destination, just like Lewis Hamilton did.

In September last year, Newey appeared as a guest on F1’s ‘Beyond the Grid‘ podcast, where he expressed regret over not getting a chance to work with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. A fan on X replied to a post quoting the same, where they talked about Newey potentially building a car for Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisWinAgain/status/1753148805707346094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The post garnered enough traction to gain Amanda Newey’s (Adrian Newey’s wife) attention and leave a like on the same. Her interaction with the post gave way to fans to further speculate about the move and hope for a dream pairing.

However, the likelihood of Newey moving away from Red Bull is very low. He stands as one of the most crucial members of the Austrian team’s outfit, and they would do everything in their power to make sure he remains with them. Furthermore, the team’s status as the defending constructors’ champions would make it tougher for Newey to think about leaving.

Fans can’t keep calm over a potential Lewis Hamilton – Adrian Newey partnership

With rumors flying high of Newey thinking about moving to Ferrari, fans took to X to express their elation over the dream pairing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nyoomf1/status/1754858569596543025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shaaaarl_/status/1754862508324614288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan mentioned how Newey could check two of his regrets off if he joined Ferrari soon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaEv/status/1753060738753511481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, another said if Ferrari were to get Adrian Newey, it would “over” for the rest of the teams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/queenfq33/status/1754858449421165019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the move looks highly unlikely, should there be another surprise loading for the F1 fans, the 2025 season might be the perfect time for Newey to make the switch. He would have given Red Bull their final car under the current regulations and could jump ships easily to work with Ferrari on their car for the new regulations.