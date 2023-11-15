Just like the White House, Patrick Mahomes Stops Travis Kelce from Ruining Another Global Phenomenon In F1

The inaugural edition of The Netflix Cup featured F1 drivers being paired up with professional golfers fighting it out on the golf course. The unique crossover event had various celebrities in attendance and while Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t attend in person, he joined in online and expressed his excitement for the upcoming race in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

When asked by the presenter what will be in store at the Las Vegas GP, Mahomes explained that F1 is just “Straight energy.” He continued and said that while the racing is always awesome, seeing the F1 cars at their limits is a different feeling altogether.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1724594893941608705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He expressed that watching the cars makes him feel like getting behind the wheel of one of them and trying out his own driving skills. However, when asked which teammate he wouldn’t trust behind the wheel of such a fast car, Mahomes playfully mentioned Travis Kelce.

Mahomes said, “Anything that has to do with Travis and fast cars, or anything that’s dangerous, you gotta keep him away from it.” This was quite reminiscent of the time when the Alpine investor stopped Kelce from speaking into the mic at the White House during a ceremony involving then-President Joe Biden.

Following the win at Super Bowl LVII, the whole team of Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House for the traditional appearance. After presenting their kit to the President, Kelce spotted an opening and ran up to the mic, only to be pulled back by Mahomes. The whole moment drew a huge amount of laughter from the whole crowd as Mahomes and Kelce showcased their camaraderie.

Patrick Mahomes is closely involved with F1

Patrick Mahomes is very closely linked to F1 due to his recent investment with the Alpine team. He is part of the Otro Capital investment alongside other big names including Travis Kelce, Rory Mcllroy, and Anthony Joshua. The investment, part of a $218,000,000 deal, also includes celebrity backers like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1714329416887640548?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an interview with Associated Press, Mahomes explained how he was attracted to the sport after watching Drive to Survive. He said, “They came to us with the opportunity. I jumped at it. I’m excited for it, having (Kelce) with me.”

He had also joked about driving an F1 car back then even though he mentioned that he was unsure if his contract would allow that. But Mahomes mentioned that the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs is also a huge F1 fan, and therefore, he might be able to go on a cruise around an F1 circuit.