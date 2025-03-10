Athletics to Wear Las Vegas Patch this Season

During the 2025 season, the Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas Athletics will wear patches on their sleeves, representing their future home in Nevada. This marks a significant moment in the team’s history, marking their first time wearing Las Vegas on their jerseys.

Road to relocation

After the team failed negotiations with the City of Oakland about constructing a new stadium, or renovating the Coliseum (again), the A’s announced their relocation to the Las Vegas strip.

Their new home will rise on the site of the old Las Vegas Tropicana casino, which stood for 67 years.. It closed in April of 2024, and demolished later in the year.

New stadium renderings

The Athletics’ social media recently posted new renderings of what the new field will look like. They’ve teamed up with the Bjarke Ingels group and HNTB to design their $1.75 billion state-of-the-art ballpark.

Renderings show that the stadium will have a white domed roof, with 5 overlapping layers, reminiscent of the Sydney Opera House. Subject to change, but it seems as if they will have a white roof, which is a questionable decision in the sport.

With a capacity of 33,000 people, it is set to be an intimate, yet exciting environment. In addition to this, the A’s plan to have an 18,000 square-foot screen, a cable-net window facing the strip, and a fan plaza, which will be a three-acre space for pre and post-game activities.

Temporary stay in Sacramento

The Athletics will be able to call California’s capital their home until 2027. Since their new field won’t be completed until then, Sutter Health Park will host major-league games alongside the Sacramento River Cats.

Although using their facilities and city, the A’s will not rebrand to Sacramento for two years, leading to some controversy amongst MLB fans. Now that they have announced their patches for this season, discourse has erupted on X and related platforms about the team selling out. Yikes.