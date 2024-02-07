Travis Kelce Touches Down In Vegas For Super Bowl in Great Style Donning the Chiefs Red

Travis Kelce isn’t just a powerhouse on the field, but also a fashion icon in his own right. He is famously known for his impeccable style and has been vocal about his deep love for fashion. His funky look with a fiery shirt and headphones to more refined attires have made circles on the internet. Making a touchdown in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII, Travis stole the show once again with his beaming confidence and curated casual airport look.

The ‘Poker Faces’ as the Chiefs wrote via an Instagram post were spotted making a touchdown in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII. Dressed in fine ensembles and appearing resolved to win, the Chiefs clan made quite the statement. Travis Kelce made sure to stand out, wearing the Chiefs’ statement red color which sent a strong message even without his #87 jersey. Famously known for his likeness of designer duds and limited-edition sneakers, he also manged to intrigue the fans with his cool outfit.

Kelce wore a Nike sweatshirt in scarlet red with matching pants, Saint Laurent Sunglasses, and Nike Air Force 1 to complete the look. He topped it off with a white ‘Bearcats’ funky cap, wayfarers, and his charming smile posing for the camera. Travis has been a self-proclaimed ‘impulse shopper’ with his looks making quite the waves.

Travis Kelce Sets Fire to Super Bowl LVIII Fervour with His Style Game

In the aftermath of his relationship, Travis Kelce earned appreciation for his bold looks at Saturday Night Live, NYC. His fashion game made Taylor Swift sport the same Nike Air Force 1, as a picture from Arrowhead went viral. As TNT posed alongside Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon, Taylor Swift wore the same designs as Travis’. The Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted similar kicks and assumed it to be a gift from Kelce, who donned the same kicks again.

Making headlines with their looks is nothing new for the TNT couple, who barely lose at the fashion game. It is thanks to Travis Kelce’s 300 pairs of sneakers and a bedroom-turned-closet full of garments which he cherishes. Once again, the Chiefs TE entered Vegas in style, also carrying a black duffle bag that stuck out.

Travis Kelce, known to be a Louis Vuitton luggage fan, chose to top off his look differently at Vegas. This time, he chose a Bottega Veneta Large Intrecciato Duffle bag worth a whopping $5,900 to make a super-stylish touchdown at Vegas. Others in the Kansas City Chiefs clan dripped with style as their keystone Patrick Mahomes donned the ‘Boss’ look.

There’s more in store for fashion lovers, who would love to see Taylor Swift support her stylish boyfriend in her unique style. Till then, there is intrigue in the air, more so after KC clan arrives at Las Vegas.