Ka-Ching! F1 Moneybags Get Heavier by the Minute With $2.8 Billion Projection This Season and More to Come in 2024

The motorsport industry is experiencing tremendous growth in popularity, leading to a notable increase in earnings. According to the most recent data provided by Liberty Media, racing still has an attraction, even with just 22 events scheduled for the 2023 season. As per the recent article from Joe Saward, Formula 1 experienced a notable increase in revenue over the Q3 period, which runs from July to September. There were eight Grands Prix during the course of the 12-week span this year, in comparison to seven in 2022. The revenue in Q3 increased from $715 million to $887 million, a more than 24% increase over the previous year.

Surprisingly, the total revenue till Q3 this year has seen a 9.5% rise when compared to last season’s: 1.819 billion to 1.992 billion. With respect to this information, the estimate for the full year is likely to be nearly 2.8 billion. Moreover, 2024 is expected to see it cross the 3 billion mark, which is an enormous increase from the year 2022 when it was only 2.57 billion.

In light of these enormous increases over the past three quarters, Liberty Media Stock (FWONK) was raised by Citigroup last week from neutral to “Buy,” indicating that F1 stocks are now available for purchase. It was also mentioned that the racing industry is expected to grow by 8% a year going forward.

Evaluation of Liberty Media’s Formula 1 remodeling endeavors

In recent years, a number of well-known figures have become involved in sports, which has undoubtedly changed the landscape of Formula One. Legendary teams with significant financial stakes and value, including Williams, Aston Martin, and Alpine, have been involved in some of the most noteworthy commercial invoicing.

Starting with Williams in 2020, the British squad received revenue of approximately $200 million from the American company Dorilton Capital. On the other hand, the billionaire Lawrence Stroll paid $238 million for the Aston Martin, which was formerly known as Force India.

However, the deal that caused a stir on the internet in June of this year was Ryan Reynolds and Co. purchasing a 24% share in the Renault-owned Alpine.

In summary, these trades have brought money and excitement to Formula One while also drastically altering the team’s identity.

Investments such as these illustrate that in modernizing sports, Liberty Media has made the right decisions. Nevertheless, in the middle of everything, their choice to work with Netflix turned out to be the actual game-changer. Considering DTS was the only show to provide some of the most exciting behind-the-scenes information to viewers, fans certainly fell more in love with the sport.