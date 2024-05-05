Payton Pritchard Explains Reasoning Behind Copping Sabrina 1s During Games, Makes ‘Most Comfortable’ Claim

After taking care of a Butler-less Heat team, the Boston Celtics will be heading into the Eastern Conference semi-finals in an attempt to make another appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston side has looked “indefatigable” during the regular season and in their recent playoff matchup, largely due to their depth and the plethora of supporting cast members.

Payton Pritchard, the sharpshooter for Boston, has also made a name for himself as a reliable player off the bench. While Pritchard struggled against the Heat, averaging only 4.4 points, the Boston guard averaged 15 points [per ESPN] over the last 10 regular-season games this year.

The former Oregon player even revealed that a certain change in his “footwear” has contributed to his recent success on the court. The Boston guard, who was once seen wearing only Kobe’s and KD’s, has since shifted to the Sabrina 1’s, and he is loving his new kicks. But performance isn’t the only factor that has Pritchard going for Sabrina’s exclusive shoes; they share a deeper connection.

“Me and Sabrina are in the same class, and we went to Oregon together as freshmen. Her shoes are probably the most comfortable out right now. It’s light. I like it.” Pritchard told the media.

But Sabrina’s Nike offerings aren’t just copped by Oregon players either; Dallas center Dereck Lively has also been vocal about his love for the Sabrina 1’s. While answering questions about the Steph-Sabrina 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend, Lively recalled an encounter with the WNBA sharpshooter that perfectly illustrates his support for the league’s “most comfortable” shoe.

” I’ve seen Sabrina, and I have given her a hug, I wish her the best of luck, but I am waiting to see who comes out on top of that one [Steph-Sabrina 3-point contest]. But definitely that [interaction] had me shocked because she was like, ‘Thanks for wearing my shoes’ and I was like, ‘ Of course thank you for making them that comfortable.’ ”

Lively seems to love Ionescu’s shoes, and the tracking website Kixstats seems to confirm that as well. Aside from Sabrina’s, the former Duke Blue Devil has also repped Nike’s other lines, such as the Kobe’s and the KD’s, two other shoe lines known for their comfort and support.

The comical side to this entire situation is that both Lively and Pritchard have All-NBA teammates in Jason Tatum and Luka Doncic, who possess their shoe line with Nike and Jordan Brand. Tatum just dropped the second iteration of his shoe line [the Tatum 2’s], and surprisingly, the shoe doesn’t feature on any Boston player’s Kixstats profile. A fact that will surely hurt Tatum as the leader of the Boston team.