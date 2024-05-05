“KENDRICK WINS GAME OVER”: Ryan Garcia Targets Drake With Controversial Allegations in His Latest Twitter Rant

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been feuding for a few days, dropping diss tracks on each other, and sending the rap community into a spiral. While fans are still undecided on who has won this rap battle, for boxer Ryan Garcia, the answer could not be any more obvious.

‘KingRy’ took to Twitter to share his verdict on the issue.



For the uninitiated, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are two of the biggest names in the world of rap. The issue between the two behemoths started when fellow rapper J Cole in the song ‘First Person Shooter’ stated that there were three big names in the rap game, him, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. However, that did not sit well with Kendrick Lamar.

The 36-year-old hit back during his feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You’ album.

In the song that he featured in, he stated that there were no ‘big 3’ and that it was just in fact him at the top of the rap game. Needless to say, this did not sit well with Drake who released a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The song titled, ‘Family Matters’ has accumulated more than 10 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. After Drake’s release, Kendrick Lamar again released a diss track of his own.

This prompted Garcia to say,



So here we are. Fans are currently in the midst of a fierce rap battle between two of the biggest names not just in music but entertainment in general. And while Garcia is enjoying the feud, he has found himself in one of his own against UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Ryan Garcia involved in battle of words with Conor McGregor

A few days ago, reports emerged that Garcia had tested positive for a banned substance. The urine sample had been taken on fight night before he walked out to face Devin Haney. This report irked Conor McGregor who in a deleted tweet called out Garcia and said that he would ride him like an ostrich for cheating.



‘The Notorious’ also made a number of other comments but ended the tweet by saying, “Get your head together or k**l yourself”. Garcia responded to McGregor’s message saying that he would break McGregor’s weak ankle. He also stated that if he ever met Conor McGregor in person it would not end well for the former two-division champion.

Will these two ever get into a situation where they fight, be it inside an octagon or a ring? Only time can tell. But it will be one heck of a promotional tour if they do.