Kelly Piquet Spares a Thought for Childless Parents Amid Pregnancy Announcement: “Sending All My Love”

Kelly Piquet during the FIA Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin Tx at Circuit of the Americas | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen recently shared the wonderful news of expecting a child together through an Instagram post. The 35-year-old Brazillian model followed it up by expressing her gratitude for the kind messages they received since sharing the update.

However, alongside the happy news, Piquet also took a moment to share a heartfelt message for those longing to have children. She acknowledged how pregnancy announcements might be difficult for some people to see.

Expecting her second baby, Piquet sympathized with those who are struggling to have children and made it clear that her joy came with an awareness of their pain.

“I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child. While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this. If that’s you, I’m sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Piquet’s message comes after a week of speculation about her pregnancy. Rumors started making rounds on the internet during the last Grand Prix weekend when fans noticed that she was trying to avoid the camera. Verstappen’s sister, Victoria, and his mother, Sophie, seemed to take the spotlight, while Kelly kept a low profile.

The rumors gained momentum when the 35-year-old appeared briefly after Verstappen won the race, however, she was wearing a long overcoat, which led to speculation that she was hiding a baby bump.