How Did Formula 1 Hide Brad Pitt From British Grand Prix Grid Formation?

The ‘F1’ movie trailer launch has the entire Formula 1 world enthusiastic. The shooting of this movie has been happening since the 2023 British GP. Brad Pitt and his crew have been present at several race weekends since then, to get immersive scenes of the F1 paddock. Still, Formula 1 managed to hide Pitt and his filming crew and ensured that none of their scenes were broadcast on live race feed.

A YouTuber ‘Meaisk‘ noted some of these instances from the 2023 British GP and highlighted them in a video. The Formula 1 production crew did not show Brad Pitt and Damson Idris’ modified F2 cars on the Silverstone grid. Unlike all years, the coverage of the starting grid and formation lap was cropped.

The producers bided their time before the formation lap by showcasing footage of cars and drivers, unlike the norm. Even in wide-angle shots, not all cars were visible as the Apex GP cars were right at the back.

The cropped and zoomed-in footage practice continued till the end of the formation lap to hide the movie crew. Only the fans present at Silverstone for the race on the main stands got a glimpse of the cars.

Additionally, Pitt and Co. used Alpine’s help for some of the on-track footage for other tracks which was edited in post-production to make the cars look like Apex GP cars. To add another layer of authenticity to the movie, Pitt was seen in the media pen, giving faux interviews.

Brad Pitt gave media interviews at the 2024 British GP

The American actor was living his F1 driver life during the 2024 British GP weekend. Per The Race’s Scott Mitchell-Malm, he was in the media pen as well giving interviews for the movie. He highlighted the trailer seems to showcase how realistic the movie is going to be. This could mean more such interviews and filming on the track at various circuits in the rest of the season.

The drivers were initially confused upon spotting the Pitt in their midst. However, since the announcement, and especially Netflix’s added interest in the sport, even the drivers have gotten used to the additional cameras and these antics. Not long before some of them will see their faces on the big screens which perhaps were captured during the filming of the movie.

The ‘F1’ movie starring Pitt comes out on 25th June 2025 worldwide and two days later in the US. There is a lot of anticipation and sometimes the expectations riding high can be a bad thing. However, only time will tell if the movie will perform accordingly to justify its $300 million budget while pleasing the fans.