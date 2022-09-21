Charles Leclerc uses $10,000 gaming set-up to stay in touch with racing while away from F1

Charles Leclerc is an avid sim racer and spends a lot of time streaming on his $10,000 gaming set up at home.

Leclerc is one of the most popular drivers on the grid today. He made his F1 debut back in 2018 for Sauber, before moving to Ferrari ahead of the 2019 season. He has been with the Scuderia ever since and is being labeled as the one who will bring glory back to Maranello.

During the Covid lockdown back in 2020, Leclerc also became famous for his stream sessions on Twitch. He would engage in several sim-racing sessions, playing the official F1 game and other racing games while thousands of his fans watched him. It wasn’t just something he did during the lockdown, as reports suggest that the Monegasque has a very fancy gaming setup at home.

His mind is never far away from racing. He has a room that is dedicated completely to his sim-racing interests, and the set-up costs close to $10,000.

Inside $10,000 gaming setup of Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc

Leclerc has a Playseat Sensation Pro that costs $1900 and a Playseat Formula Intelligence that is worth $2500 as reported by South China Morning Post. He uses this for Formula 1 sim racing, and his set up includes some of the most high end equipment available on the market.

The 24-year-old has two steering wheels that cost $1700 and $450 respectively. His brake pedals cost $400 and he also has a shifter worth $260. On top of that, he streams on his $1000 a piece Samsung ultra-wide monitors, and interacts with his fans using a $130 Logitech headset.

Leclerc has heavily invested in making this setup as great as possible. It suggests that the Ferrari star really loves spending his free time focusing on sim-racing, much like his rival Max Verstappen. The 2021 World Champion too is an avid sim-racer. He takes part in various e-racing tournaments throughout the course of the year, including the Virtual 24 hours of Le Mans.

Growing up, I’ve always played the @Formula1game, dreaming of being a real Formula 1 driver one day.

It’s great to now be part of the @EASPORTS family and be featured on the cover of the game for this year’s edition 🏎 #F122game pic.twitter.com/5N7BivAnlU — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 3, 2022

Leclerc also has other hobbies away from the world of racing. When he wants to switch off and take time for himself, he engages himself in playing the piano. He owns a white Steinway & Sons upright piano that is worth $47,000.

