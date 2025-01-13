mobile app bar

Kimi Antonelli Is Set to Test ‘The Greatest Formula 1 Car Ever’ in Jerez

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix 2024 Thursday Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix 2024

Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix 2024 Thursday Formula 1 United Arab Emirates Grand Prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / Pro Shots

Mercedes’ struggles in the ground-effect era might have dampened the Silver Arrows’ legacy in the sport but one does not have to go too far back to witness one of the greatest F1 cars ever built by the Brackley-based squad — the W11. Now, their latest recruit, Andrea Kimi Antonelli will get the privilege of driving it at Jerez this week.

The W11 is considered by many as the single greatest piece of F1 engineering. It won the 2020 Constructors’ championship by a whopping 254 points and helped Lewis Hamilton secure his seventh world title. Antonelli, who comes in to replace the Briton at Mercedes, will now test this car to sharpen his skills before the season begins.

Mercedes have been forced to go all the way back to a 2020-spec car for Antonelli because of the stricter testing regulations imposed in 2025. Any car run between 2021 and 2023 falls under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations (Article 10.2 of the Sporting Regulations) which have now been limited to just 1000 km in a calendar year.

So, the team have decided to give Antonelli some track time in an older-spec car that falls out of this restriction. While this test — happening on Wednesday and Thursday — will not give the 18-year-old much wheel knowledge of the current generation of cars, it will help him familiarize himself with how the team operates.

Last year, though, Antonelli tested the 2022 Mercedes car apart from their W12 from 2021 in an extensive testing program he underwent with the team. So, the Italian has got a fair bit of understanding of the ground-effect cars. Nevertheless, the 2025 season will be a massive learning curve for the Italian prodigy.

Antonelli and Hamilton will delight Italian F1 fans in January

For Italian F1 fans, 2025 is a year to look forward to. Not only will Antonelli’s debut garner a lot of expectations and excitement, but Hamilton’s Ferrari debut is also sure to rack up some great spectatorship.

Antonelli and Hamilton’s respective debuts for their teams are somewhat running in parallel. The #44 driver is also expected to make his official Ferrari debut later this month, in a private test scheduled at the Scuderia’s test track in Fiorano.

With all the arrangements already underway for Hamilton’s welcome, the law enforcement in Maranello will have to stay on their toes this month. Whilst the test is not open to fans to attend, the spectacle is reportedly going to be live broadcast by Ferrari. And considering the passion of the Tifosi, people will try to sneak a live peek at Hamilton’s first drive in a Ferrari car.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

