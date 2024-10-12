Kimi Antonelli Labels Max Verstappen as a “Likeable Person”

Kimi Antonelli, at just 18 years old, will join the F1 grid in 2025 as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes. He is set to compete against some of the best drivers in the world, including Max Verstappen, whom he mentioned in a recent interview.

When asked about the contrast between how F1 drivers are perceived by the public and how they interact behind the scenes, Antonelli had nothing but positive things to say about Verstappen.

Antonelli described the three-time World Champion as “very nice” and recalled speaking several times throughout the 2024 season. The 18-year-old-said,

“He is very nice! I spoke to him a few times and I must say that he is a very likable person. I spoke to him last year. He even asked me something about Formula Regional! On track, he may be seen as someone a bit strict, but outside he is very, very nice!”

Kimi Antonelli about Max: he is very nice! I spoke to him a few times and I must say that he is a very likable person. I spoke to him last year. He even asked me something about Formula Regional! On track, he may be seen as someone a bit strict, but outside he is very, very nice! pic.twitter.com/u0oitEGTDH — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) October 12, 2024

There was once a belief that Verstappen was as aggressive off the track as he was on it. However, several drivers, including Lando Norris, have debunked that myth, and now Antonelli has joined them. Even Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen revealed that the 27-year-old has a very ‘down to earth’ personality.

Verstappen keeps an eye on young talent entering the sport. Even before Antonelli’s move to Mercedes was announced, he offered him advice on how to handle being an F1 driver at such a young age, telling the Italian to “learn from his mistakes.”

But Antonelli isn’t the only rookie Verstappen has been keeping tabs on.

Verstappen praised Oliver Bearman after Ferrari’s debut

Earlier this season in Saudi Arabia, Oliver Bearman was called to step in for Carlos Sainz — who had to undergo an emergency appendicitis surgery — with just a day’s notice. Despite the short preparation time, the Briton delivered an impressive performance, qualifying in P11 and finishing the race in P7.

He made some brilliant overtakes, on seasoned drivers like Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg. Bearman also finished ahead of Hamilton (P9) as he earned six points for Ferrari.

Ben Anderson of The Race, had reported that Verstappen was impressed by Bearman’s “hustle” in the Grand Prix. “The driving was obviously a bit circumstantially scruffy – but Bearman looked like he belonged,” Anderson revealed.

A baptism of fire for Ollie Bearman but he rose to the occasion #F1 #SaudiArabianGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/FtBZr7obVF — Formula 1 (@F1) March 10, 2024

Bearman became highly sought after following that race, and Haas ended up signing him for the 2025 season.