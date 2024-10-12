mobile app bar

Kimi Antonelli Labels Max Verstappen as a “Likeable Person”

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kimi Antonelli Labels Max Verstappen as a “Likeable Person”

Kimi Antonelli & Max Verstappen

Credits- IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli, at just 18 years old, will join the F1 grid in 2025 as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes. He is set to compete against some of the best drivers in the world, including Max Verstappen, whom he mentioned in a recent interview.

When asked about the contrast between how F1 drivers are perceived by the public and how they interact behind the scenes, Antonelli had nothing but positive things to say about Verstappen.

Antonelli described the three-time World Champion as “very nice” and recalled speaking several times throughout the 2024 season. The 18-year-old-said,

“He is very nice! I spoke to him a few times and I must say that he is a very likable person. I spoke to him last year. He even asked me something about Formula Regional! On track, he may be seen as someone a bit strict, but outside he is very, very nice!”

There was once a belief that Verstappen was as aggressive off the track as he was on it. However, several drivers, including Lando Norris, have debunked that myth, and now Antonelli has joined them. Even Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen revealed that the 27-year-old has a very ‘down to earth’ personality.

Verstappen keeps an eye on young talent entering the sport. Even before Antonelli’s move to Mercedes was announced, he offered him advice on how to handle being an F1 driver at such a young age, telling the Italian to “learn from his mistakes.”

But Antonelli isn’t the only rookie Verstappen has been keeping tabs on.

Verstappen praised Oliver Bearman after Ferrari’s debut

Earlier this season in Saudi Arabia, Oliver Bearman was called to step in for Carlos Sainz — who had to undergo an emergency appendicitis surgery — with just a day’s notice. Despite the short preparation time, the Briton delivered an impressive performance, qualifying in P11 and finishing the race in P7.

He made some brilliant overtakes, on seasoned drivers like Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg. Bearman also finished ahead of Hamilton (P9) as he earned six points for Ferrari.

Ben Anderson of The Race, had reported that Verstappen was impressed by Bearman’s “hustle” in the Grand Prix. “The driving was obviously a bit circumstantially scruffy – but Bearman looked like he belonged,” Anderson revealed.

Bearman became highly sought after following that race, and Haas ended up signing him for the 2025 season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these