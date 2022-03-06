Daniil Kvyat will not be able to compete in the Le Mans 24 and the World Endurance Championship after failing to sign the “Neutrality and Peace Commitment” document shared by the FIA

Daniil Kvyat has failed to sign an FIA-issued document specifically for competitors from Russia and Belarus
After failing to sign the document, Kvyat will not be racing at the Le Mans 24 and World Endurance Championship racing in 2022.
Kvyat was acting as the reserve driver for Alpine in 2021. He signed a deal with Russian team G-Drive Racing ahead of this season in World Endurance Championship. Russian oil manufacturer Gazprom owns the team.
Daniil Kvyatt did not sign the ‘Neutrality and Peace Commitment’ document
The FIA handed a document to all the drivers holding a Russian Automobile Federation license. The drivers have to sign the document in order to compete in motorsport events around the world.
Also Read: Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari’s consistency can win them the title in the 2022 season
The drivers from Russia and Belarus have received a ‘Neutrality and Peace commitment’ document. They are banned from displaying any Russian flag, a symbol on their cars. Also voicing pro-Russian opinions in support of actions taken by the country is not allowed.
Both Kvyatt and Roman Rusinov, team manager G-Drive racing have not signed the document. Haas F1 has also terminated contracts with Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.
“We raised the Russian flag, we heard and sang the Russian anthem” – Rusinov
The G-Drive Racing team manager Rusinov wrote on social media that he refused to sign the document on the basis of discrimination. Coincidently, Kvyat liked the post as well.
Translated statement below (Alt-Text included) pic.twitter.com/BxBaVaTzVQ
— Peter Leung (@BaronVonClutch) March 5, 2022
“Today, I, the pilot of the Russian G-Drive Racing team, refused to accept the discriminatory conditions of the FIA,” Rusinov wrote on his social media.
Also Read: Mercedes is struggling with little rearrangements in the power unit ahead of the 2022 season
“The goal of each athlete is to hear the anthem of their country on the podium. Over 10 years of international experience, our team has done this many times. We raised the Russian flag, we heard and sang the Russian anthem.” the team manager wrote on Russia’s contribution to motorsports.
Additionally, Rusinov also explained that they are focusing on motorsports events within the country. He insisted the FIA bring out equal conditions for all the drivers to participate in the sport.