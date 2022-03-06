Daniil Kvyat will not be able to compete in the Le Mans 24 and the World Endurance Championship after failing to sign the “Neutrality and Peace Commitment” document shared by the FIA

Daniil Kvyat has failed to sign an FIA-issued document specifically for competitors from Russia and Belarus

After failing to sign the document, Kvyat will not be racing at the Le Mans 24 and World Endurance Championship racing in 2022.

Kvyat was acting as the reserve driver for Alpine in 2021. He signed a deal with Russian team G-Drive Racing ahead of this season in World Endurance Championship. Russian oil manufacturer Gazprom owns the team.

Daniil Kvyatt did not sign the ‘Neutrality and Peace Commitment’ document

The FIA handed a document to all the drivers holding a Russian Automobile Federation license. The drivers have to sign the document in order to compete in motorsport events around the world.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari’s consistency can win them the title in the 2022 season

The drivers from Russia and Belarus have received a ‘Neutrality and Peace commitment’ document. They are banned from displaying any Russian flag, a symbol on their cars. Also voicing pro-Russian opinions in support of actions taken by the country is not allowed.

Both Kvyatt and Roman Rusinov, team manager G-Drive racing have not signed the document. Haas F1 has also terminated contracts with Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.