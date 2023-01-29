Aston Martin Boss Feels Fernando Alonso Will Be Better for Them Than Sebastian Vettel Was

Even at the age of 41, Fernando Alonso is showing no signs of slowing down in F1. At an age where most drivers start thinking about their retirement, Alonso is gearing up for another Title challenge before leaving the sport.

After tensions with Alpine escalated in 2022, Alonso jumped ship to join Aston Martin on a multi-year deal. For the Silverstone-based outfit, this was a great addition, especially considering the fact that they had to find a replacement for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who retired at the end of last year.

BREAKING: Aston Martin have signed Fernando Alonso for the 2023 season 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/iXj0fpi6XZ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 1, 2022

However, plenty of people are questioning whether having Alonso at the team is indeed an upgrade. This is because, statistically, Vettel is superior to this Spanish counterpart. Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, on the other hand, is adamant that Alonso will help the team more than Vettel did in his two years with them.

Fernando Alonso’s hunger will be invaluable for Aston Martin

Alonso is a two-time world champion, having won the title in 2005 and 2006 respectively while he was driving for Renault. Since then, title glory has eluded him even though most people feel that he could have won more if he drove for a bigger team.

In terms of driving, Alonso is considered to be one of the fastest in history and his determination & hunger for winning is considered to be an invaluable asset by many. Krack himself feels that this is one aspect that Alonso can help the team with. According to the Luxembourger, the Oviedo-born driver can bring bigger motivation than Vettel ever did.

Taking time out to say hello to the team at AMF1 HQ. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2E01t6YHr2 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

“Because Seb is a four-time world champion,” Krack said as quoted by Motorsport Total. “But he’s a different person, he made the decision to retire while Fernando made the decision to continue longer. It changes the motivation of the team.”

“We’re grateful for what Sebastian has brought, he’s taken the team to another level, but the combination of the investments behind it and Fernando’s hunger is what makes us make even more progress.”

Fernando Alonso wants to fight for wins and title once more before retiring

Alonso is one of the most ambitious drivers in F1, and returned to the sport in 2021 only to fulfil his goal of winning the world championship once again before retiring. It did not quite work out with Alpine, but the Spaniard wants to create history with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin themselves are a team that have big aims for the upcoming year. Having a driver of Alonso’s pedigree is huge, and along with Lance Stroll, they want to make a big push towards the front of the grid in 2o23.