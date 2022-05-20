Charles Leclerc Net Worth and Career Earnings 2022 : How much money does Monegasque Ferrari driver make?

Charles Leclerc seems to be the future of Ferrari as the Monegasque has brought the Italian giants back to the top in the championship fight.

Charles Leclerc has a contract with Ferrari until 2024. He debuted in the sport in 2018 with the Alfa Romeo-Sauber team.

Hailing from Monaco, Leclerc is only the fourth driver to have been able to join Formula One. When the Scuderia signed Leclerc in 2019, many had doubts.

At that time Sebastian Vettel was Leclerc’s teammate and people thought that Vettel would undermine his new teammate. However, he ended up coming out on top, claiming P4 in the Championship ahead of the German.

The Monegasque has outstanding skills and talents. He won the 2016 GP3 Series and the 2017 Formula 2 Championships.

Currently, Leclerc is leading the drivers’ championship followed by a fierce rivalry from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the second position.

Also Read: Kimi Raikkonen reflects on losing the 2005 world championship and his admiration for Finnish drivers

The net worth of Charles Leclerc

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lecler has a Net Worth of $12 million. His performance in his debut season prompted Ferrari to sign him for a massive five-year extension that will see him at Maranello till the end of the 2024 season.

From $3.5 million in 2019, his salary shot up to a whopping $10 million per annum, in 2020. The rising trend followed into the 2021 season as well. Forbes reported Leclerc to obtain an on-track salary of $12 million from Ferrari in 2021 and possibly beyond as well.

Age 24 Marital Status Unmarried (In a relationship with Charlotte Sine) Team Scuderia Ferrari Residence Monaco Nationality Monegasque Endorsements Richard Mille, Scuderia Ferrari, Giorgio Armani Annual Salary $12 million Birthday 16th October Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Height 1.80m Ethnicity White Championships 0 Career Points 646 (as of 2022 Imola GP)

Also Read: George Russell gives advice to Lewis Hamilton on how to avoid jewellery ban