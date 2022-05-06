“Kimi Raikkonen going 300km/h without seeing”: Kimi Raikkonen having ice in his veins while competing for championship in McLaren

Kimi Raikkonen having ice in his veins hit 300 km/h with his McLaren without even seeing; at that time he was vying for the championship.

Kimi Raikkonen was the last driver to win a World Championship with Ferrari. Know for his fearless, ice-cold driving and his one-word replies.

The Iceman won his first and only World Championship with Ferrari. He came close to winning a couple of titles with McLaren against Schumacher when Schumacher was in his prime with Ferrari.

His McLaren’s reliability stopped him from winning the title only by 2 points in the 2003 F1 season.

The Iceman being fearless

All F1 fans must have seen and liked the iceman’s fearless driving style and his driving is still appreciated to date as one of the most iconic moments in F1.

Going back to the Belgium Grand Prix in Spa in the 2002 F1 season. It was only his second year in F1 and he was driving for McLaren. This is where the Iceman showed the world of F1 how fearless he was as he pushed the limits of his McLaren through a cloud of smoke.

More instances of his driving were his first race in F1 where he finished in the points. His last win in F1 at the US GP in Austin, his opening lap in Portugal, and many more.

How did Kimi Raikkonen get the name Iceman?

His name was invented by his boss at the time Ron Dennis during his McLaren days. He was given this due to the fact that he has an ice-cool attitude on and off the track.

Additionally, Raikkonen is called Iceman because he never gets under pressure although racing sports comes with a lot of pressure.

The funny moments in the Iceman’s career

Kimi is also considered one of the funniest drivers because of his cold reactions during interviews, his team radios, and a lot more. One of those instances is when he had a reliability issue with his car during the Monaco GP and went to his yacht rather than the paddock.

Some stats for you guys to munch on:



• Kimi Raikkonen made 87 starts for McLaren. He retired in 32 of those races, which equals a 36.78 % ~ 37% retirement rate.



Out of these, 23-24 were technical failures, 1 was 2005 US GP & the rest were cuz of other drives crashing into him pic.twitter.com/BSwmqZGkhm — Blitz (@Blitz211846103) May 5, 2022

His interviews have also been one of the funniest one of them being after the qualifying session during the 2018 season.

