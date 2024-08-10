Kimi Raikkonen Labels Himself as a Manchild While Wishing His Wife a Happy Anniversary

Kimi Raikkonen has made a heartwarming confession of love on Instagram, while wishing his wife on their anniversary. In doing so, Raikkonen also highlighted the sacrifices his wife makes for the family. However, in his message, the 44-year-old highlighted how she’s dealing with a man-child.

In his Instagram story message as seen on X, Raikkonen highlighted that she has to deal with three children and him. He wrote,

“Happy 8th anniversary to my love !!! I know it is not easy always to be a wife and a mother for 3 kids +1 man-child:) but you are there every day for us and making the family run smoothly !! I will always love you to the moon and back!!!”

Kimi is such an adorable husband❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVRgVKPlpj — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) August 10, 2024

The 2007 F1 champion has become a complete family man since his retirement. He got married for the second time in 2016 to Minttu Raikkonen née Virtanen, but had their first child Robin in 2015. After tying the knot, they welcomed another child in 2017. In 2023, the Raikkonens had their third child.

He often posts updates about his family on his social media. However, his son’s been making enough headlines in recent times on his own. The nine-year-old has been racing in karting and showcased a lot of promise.

Raikkonen is nurturing his son to be a racer

Robin Raikkonen is in the first year of his karting career and already making waves, coached and mentored by his F1 championship-winning father. Kimi Raikkonen, instead of spending time at home, has moved to Italy to support his son’s career. So far, it’s been paying off as he recently shared an important update.

Robin Raikkonen’s official Instagram page shared the update about his first win of the season in Switzerland. The nine-year-old won the 2024 edition of the Rotax Max Challenge after dominating and taking two victories to become the race winner. He also finished on the podium and came second in Italy in the following race.

Robin also got his hands on a simulator session as seen on Instagram. Kimi Raikkonen revealed on his Instagram his son could experience real speed, thanks to @sim_maranello.

He joked he’s still a bit faster on the simulator but not for long. He ended the caption stating, “The boy is fast.” Exciting words for the F1 world and one to look out for in the future.