Kimi Raikkonen’s Son Takes the Spotlight With His Latest Win – “F1 Here We Come”

Kimi Raikkonen admittedly knows what he is doing and that is also the case with grooming his son as a racer. The 2007 champion’s prodigy Robin Raikkonen is currently just nine years old and still in his karting days. Nonetheless, Kimi is relentlessly working and supporting his son to achieve some great things in his racing career. Now, a former Ferrari mechanic Gino Rosato, who is also Robin’s godfather celebrated one of his latest race wins. Rosato took to his Instagram stories and also hailed Raikkonen’s son as a future F1 contender.

Rosato posted a picture of Robin on the podium with the winner’s trophy. The caption below this picture he wrote was, “@f1, Here we come! Aceman is coming to town, soon!!” Apparently, Aceman could be Robin’s nickname like his calm, collected father who has Iceman as his nickname.

Even Robin posted on his Instagram account, celebrating his first win of the season. According to the location details of the post, the race was held in the Kart-Bahn-Wohlen region of Switzerland.

The Raikkonen family seems very keen on making Robin a top racing driver and perhaps following his father’s footsteps to F1. Kimi Raikkonen, who is still the last Ferrari world champion is the perfect mentor and coach for Robin to achieve his racing aspirations.

At the age of 9, certainly, he has time to develop himself. However, the abundance of young talent coming from F2 and F3 will make the job tougher for Raikkonen Jr.

Robin is staying in the limelight unlike Kimi Raikkonen

It is quite cool to see Robin having an Instagram account of his own. Although it is his family that manages the account. The 9-year-old visited the Ferrari museum in Maranello a couple of weeks back and posted on this account with a wholesome caption.

The post showed Robin pointing to his father Kimi Raikkonen’s picture in a Ferrari suit holding a trophy. The caption read, “That’s my daddy!” It would have been an amazing experience for the son to see his champion father’s moments of glory in Scarlet Red.

Besides his latest win in Switzerland, Robin has been winning races and getting good results in karting often. His Instagram account often posts updates about the same. Last year, he got a 3rd place finish in the RMC Switzerland Championship. So, Robin Raikkonen seems quite keen to make a name for himself on the karting scene and hopefully, soon get a promotion to racing cars.

The way Kimi Raikkonen made his debut at the young age of 21, Robin could make his way to F1 soon. However, it is also possible that he takes an interest in some other category like WEC or Rallying.