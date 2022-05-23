“Kimi Raikkonen speaks longer than I thought”- Red Bull’s Sergio Perez jokes about Former World Champion’s unusually short interview lengths

Kimi Raikkonen had one of the most unique personalities on the F1 grid, with his unusually short and brutally honest replies to questions.

Raikkonen’s presence in the paddock is something which all F1 fans dearly miss. The 42-year old, brought an end to his twenty year career at the end of last season. Behind the wheel he’s one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having won the 2007 World Championship with Ferrari.

The last three years of his career however, he spent in the lower midfield region, scrambling for points. After the 2018 season, he left Ferrari to join Alfa Romeo, where he spent the remainder of his time in the sport.

After the 2021 Spanish GP, Raikkonen like every other driver, paused in front of the journalists to answer questions. While the Finn was answering, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was waiting behind him for his turn. However, the 31-year old didn’t have to wait very long.

Raikkonen answered his questions quickly, acknowledged Perez, and headed off. The Mexican in turn, joked by saying that, “He speaks longer than I thought!”

Also read: “Carlos Sainz won’t be too happy about this!”- Charles Leclerc meets FC Barcelona star after the Spanish GP even though his teammate is a Real Madrid fan

Kimi Raikkonen does not care how the F1 fans remember him

Raikkonen was always one of F1’s most beloved figures. His habit of answering questions honestly, and not sugar coating opinions on drivers/incidents provided fans with a refreshing break from all the PR driven media interviews we see today.

The Finn however, does not really ‘care’, if fans remember him in a good or bad way. He does appreciate the support he received from millions of his fans over the years, but counts himself as incredibly lucky, doing what he did.

“Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.” – 8 years ago today pic.twitter.com/RnCszIpvnU — Kimi Räikkönen #bwoah (@Kimi7iceman) November 4, 2020

“I mean, I don’t care much because I have luckily been able to do most of the things how I wished to do,” he said. “And whatever they remember, good way or bad way, it’s a memory and it’s fine for me.”

“I don’t know, maybe because I have always been myself,” the former Ferrari driver replied when asked why fans love him so much.

Raikkonen finished his F1 career with 21 wins and a World Championship to his name.

Also read: “Brilliant yeah, I thought I recognized you”- Journalist fails to recognize Nico Rosberg during World Economic Forum in 2020