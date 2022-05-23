“Carlos Sainz won’t be too happy about this!”- Charles Leclerc meets FC Barcelona star after the Spanish GP even though his teammate is a Real Madrid fan

Charles Leclerc attended FC Barcelona’s last league game of the season on Sunday as the team lost 2-0 to Villareal at the Camp Nou.

Both Sainz and Leclerc are big football fans. Sainz in particular is very active on social media regarding his love for football and Real Madrid in particular. Leclerc on the other hand, isn’t a Real Madrid fan, but instead took out time to watch their biggest rivals Barcelona play.

I think Carlos won‘t be too happy about this 😆 pic.twitter.com/w2QTp1KXvZ — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 22, 2022

The Spanish Grand Prix took place on Sunday, after which Leclerc attended their last league match of the season at the Camp Nou. For the Catalan side, it has been a season full of disappointments. They finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind Real. Barcelona are also a team that are used to being in the Champions League, but crashed out of the group stages this season.

Leclerc brothers at Camp Nou 👀 📸 : Eric Alonso pic.twitter.com/ucPt0XydpX — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 22, 2022

They entered the Europa League after finishing third in their group. However, they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter finals of that competition as well.

Sergi Roberto, who has more than 300 appearances with the team, greeted Charles and his brother Arthur Leclerc ahead of the game. The Monegasque driver thanked the Catalan defender for hosting them on Sunday evening.

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to bounce back at home after disappointing Spanish GP

Ferrari had a woeful weekend yet again at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Sainz’s disastrous few weeks continued, as he spun out mid race, into the gravel yet again. This time he could muster a P4 finish in the end, but it isn’t what they were aiming for.

Leclerc was comfortably running away with the race, before a power-unit failure forced him to retire his car. It was heartbreak for the drivers, team and the Tifosi. However, Leclerc insists that there were plenty of positives that they can take forward to his home race in Monaco.

Everything was perfect until the loss of power. Disappointed but it happens over the course of a season and pace was really good before.

Next stop : Home ❤️

Forza @scuderiaferrari pic.twitter.com/YzcKyhSb8h — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 22, 2022

“It happens,” he said. “Since the beginning of the year, we didn‘t have any issues. Engineers worked super hard but it can happen to us too! “Next stop is Monaco and I hope I will be able to see the chequered flag.”

Monaco hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Leclerc. He has had issues in every single race in Monaco since 2017, which included power unit failures, crashes, and his share of bad luck.

The 24-year old lost his lead to Max Verstappen in Barcelona, and now trails the Dutchman by nine points going into the Monaco GP.

