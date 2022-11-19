Know more about Nico Rosberg’s ultimate $10,000 F1 Sim Setup

Nico Rosberg announced a shock retirement from F1 a week after his title win in 2016. The German battled hard with his teammate Lewis Hamilton until the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. He entered the last race of the season with a 12-point lead over Lewis.

But a P2 finish in the Yas Marina circuit would be enough to award Rosberg his maiden F1 title. Since the title win, Rosberg has changed his path. He does punditry, and driver management and has entered the world of entrepreneurship and investment.

He also started a YouTube Channel where he does occasional car reviews and podcasts with current and former F1 drivers. Rosberg also does track revies before races by doing a hot lap around a race track.

Suzuka F1 is one of the world’s greatest tracks! I jumped into the simulator to show you how to master a hot lap! Here you go: https://t.co/3lnNjV8jKl Who’s your favourite for the #JapaneseGP? pic.twitter.com/vgK5WdjINx — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) October 7, 2022

The video series by the 2016 German has got him closer to his fans. So the driver decided to share some insight on his Sim rig.

Everything to know about Nico Rosberg’s Sim racing rig

Nico Rosberg records all his hot laps and streams on his simulator. The German recently gave a sneak peek into his updated Sim setup.

During his Mercedes days, Nico would have received a bespoke steering wheel, based on his required configurations and hand measurement. But on his rig, he uses the Fanatec CSL Elite F1 Combo Set.

The setup comes with a Steering wheel, wheelbase and 2 pedals. However, Rosberg has a third pedal. He also uses the SPARCO Rig along with the PRO2000 Seat.

And for the screen, Rosberg has mounted the Samsung 49-inch Ultrawide G9 Gaming Monitor. This Setup alone would set you back by up to $9000-$10,000.

When Rosberg’s wife made a cameo on his stream

Nico Rosberg participated in the Heineken Legends F1 Esports event during the CoVid-19 Lockdown. He was joined by Former F1 driver David Coulthard, Dutch racer Robert Doornbos and Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos.

You never know what to expect in a video conference call 😂#ChallengeHeinekenLegends @Nico_Rosberg pic.twitter.com/UFOLsrBjUS — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2020

Rosberg lost the first round of the event to Coulthard. He was sharing his reaction with the host while his wife Vivian Rosberg dropped in on his stream while setting up Heineken beer glasses in the background.

The host informed Rosberg who jokingly told his wife, “Baby, you’re on the global live stream, 100 million people are watching!” Poor Vivian was terrified.

