“Two cars in one!”: 2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg shows off Audi’s $1.45 million Skysphere concept car

Nico Rosberg gave a tour of one of the most innovative cars fans will ever see. The former Mercedes driver posted a video on his YouTube channel of him checking out the features of Audi’s Skysphere.

The Skysphere is not a car that fans can buy from their nearest Audi showroom. It’s a concept car that hasn’t been made available to the public as of yet, but Rosberg got to try it out. The best feature of this car is that it’s two in one, which means that it can be used both as a sports and luxury car.

When the car is in sports mode, it’s completely different. The insides are more compact and the steering wheel gives a sports car feel. On the contrary, once the driver chooses to enter the Grand Tour mode, the interiors completely change. Immediately, there’s more leg room, the car extends and the steering wheel changes as well.

“This is really cool,” Rosberg said. “You have two interiors in one car.”

It’s baffling to see how one car can completely change into something so different at just the push of a button. The price for the Audi Skysphere has not been officially released but it’s expected to be valued at around $1.45 million upon launch in the second half of the decade.

Nico Rosberg isn’t optimistic about former team Mercedes’ chances next season

Back in the world of F1, things aren’t going so well for Rosberg’s former F1 team. After dominating the sport for eight seasons, they have finally lost out to Red Bull in terms of performance. The Silver Arrows are P3 in this years’ Constructors’ Championship Standings with just two races remaining.

Toto Wolff’s outfit remain adamant that they will be back in top in 2023. Rosberg, meanwhile, is not confident about the same. The 2016 Champion feels that Red Bull will continue to dominate the next campaign as well. He insists that both Mercedes and Ferrari will struggle to take back the crown from the Milton-Keynes-based team.

💬 “Our performance gap to Red Bull today was small, and we had a good margin to Ferrari – however, we need to be careful about jumping to quick conclusions about the latter and wait to see what happens in Brazil.” Toto, Lewis, George and Shov debrief Sunday in Mexico City 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 31, 2022

This season turned out to be very one-sided despite promising otherwise in the earlier stages. For the sake of entertainment, fans hope that Mercedes and Ferrari can take the Title to Red Bull next season.

