Lance Stroll Faces Stewards After Violating a Very Special Rule

The Spanish GP weekend has only featured the first two practice sessions so far and Lance Stroll has already found himself in trouble. The Aston Martin driver had to report to the stewards to present his defense. That is for allegedly violating a ‘special’ rule which seldom gets a mention.

Stroll failed to attend the mandatory fan engagement activity conducted by the FIA before the start of FP1. However, he had a good reason for his absence.

When called upon by the stewards, he informed them about his medical issues that arose in the morning. The subsequent visit to the doctor coincided with the fan engagement activity he was supposed to be a part of.

Just seen Lance Stroll returning from the stewards after being summoned for missing a fan zone appearance today. Very rare that drivers miss those, but I’m told he had a medical appointment that led to a clash #F1 #SpanishGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) June 21, 2024

As per the FIA’s Sporting Regulations Article 19.2 c, “Within a one (1) hour period finishing no later than one and a half (1.5) hours prior to the scheduled start of P1, ten (10) drivers must be available for fan engagement activities for a maximum period of thirty (30) minutes each (this window includes the time required to travel to and return from the fan activity) within the one (1) hour period.”

Incidentally, Stroll was the Aston Martin driver to take over the fan engagement duties in Spain. His failure to show up led to the Media Delegate reporting his absence to the stewards. That subsequently led to the stewards hauling him up to give a reason for his absence.

Stewards deliver the verdict on Lance Stroll

Upon hearing the reason for his absence, stewards issued Aston Martin a reprimand. The medical emergency resonated with the stewards as they decided to let the driver go scot-free. The team, however, has received a slap on the wrist for failing to follow the procedure to report Stroll’s inability to attend the event.

A part of the report issued by the stewards read, “Whilst the Stewards have sympathy for the driver seeking immediate medical attention in case of any health issues, they also note that the due process in such a case is to contact the Chief Medical Officer and/or the Medical Delegate and to ask for a medical exemption for not attending the fan activity as prescribed in Article 19.2 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

The Aston Martin team were indeed at fault for the same as they had the option of asking Fernando Alonso to attend the fan event once they knew that Stroll was ill. However, with the team only receiving a reprimand, they are fortunate that Stroll hasn’t received any grid penalty.