Lance Stroll Gets Hyped Up for Singapore GP Crash in Bizarre Turn of Events

A crash in F1 usually leads to a huge amount of money being spent in reparations, and if it’s a crash like the one Lance Stroll suffered ( at the Singapore GP Q1), it leads to the driver being unable to even start the race. As such, it becomes a major hit for the team when they can only sport one car on the grid. The case is the same for Aston Martin as they head to the main race in Singapore with only Fernando Alonso on the track. Rather than being unhappy about the situation, a report from Race Fans quotes Mike Krack appreciating the Canadian driver’s dedication, despite him crashing.

Qualifying in Singapore was full of shocks and headline-worthy incidents. One such incident was the brutal crashing of Stroll’s car during Q1 on Saturday. Chasing a late improvement in lap time, the 24-year-old crashed into the final corner of the circuit after losing control of his car. Following the accident, Stroll was supposed to start from P20. However, ahead of the outing, the Silverstone-based team announced that Stroll won’t be taking part.

Mike Krack appreciative of Stroll’s dedication

In a season that has already been dismal for Lance Stroll, things went from bad to worse after he crashed out from the Singapore GP on Saturday. The Canadian driver has failed to reach Q3 in more than half the races this season, while his teammate, Alonso, has not qualified outside the top ten even once. Stirring up a storm of criticism for his performances, Stroll has a saving grace in Krack, who is in praise of his commitment. He said in as reported by Race Fans:

“It’s proof that he’s full-in, to all the guys that are thinking he’s not. To go into this corner at that speed you have to have some commitment. And I think this is another proof that he fully has it. Lance is very strong. He is much, much stronger than you think.”

After a strong start to the season, Aston Martin saw a dip in their performance, giving way to Ferrari to climb up to third in the constructors’ standings. With the latest developments, Aston Martin will lose more points, but Krack says their top priority is not the points but the well-being of their driver. All the team’s hopes now lie with Fernando Alonso, who would want to cover up as many points as he can.

Fans growing frustrated with Lance Stroll

Because of a string of underwhelming performances despite driving a competitive car, Stroll is under fire from fans and the F1 community. Being the son of the team’s owner doesn’t help his case either, as the paddock jokes about Stroll being the only driver with a permanent contract in the sport. As such, Krack’s comments where he praised Stroll may do more harm than good.

Furthermore, Stroll’s form has only seen the team lose millions in the constructor’s championships. Alonso has scored 170 points this season and currently sits third in the driver’s standings. He has been better than the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers throughout the season, and yet, the team sits in fourth because of a lack of a similar contribution from their Canadian driver.